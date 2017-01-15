Khloe Kardashian Used Kim, Rob Kardashian To Gain ‘Revenge Body’ Ratings [Rumors]

Khloe Kardashian’s major weight loss and a complete change in physique landed her Revenge Body which debuted Thursday night on E!. However, the show is said to have bombed, Radar Online has reported.

Radar has gone on to say that this was despite Khloe using Kardashian’s Paris robbery and Rob Kardashian to drive up the ratings.

According to TVByTheNumbers.com, the show had only 630, 000 viewers tuning in and that’s a record low for any Kardashian television show. However, Radar Online went on to say that it beat Dash Dolls which had only 570, 000.

It may be noted that Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna debuted their show Rob & Chyna with 2.04 million viewers. That’s definitely a huge number and it’s anyone’s guess how Khloe Kardashian is feeling given she and Blac Chyna don’t have the best of the relationship.

It’s clear that Khloe Kardashian’s show knew what it was going for in the show, however, it didn’t really work for the viewers.

In a clip from Revenge Body, she said that Kim Kardashian’s past break ups also made her feel better. It’s true that by invoking Kim Kardashian’s star power over and over again, Khloe Kardashian was hoping her show would be a hit, but it didn’t really work that way.

“I remember when we were younger, Kim is like the most beautiful person, never had weight issues, like I don’t feel sorry for her, ever! And any guy she would break up with she was like, ‘Who’s gonna want me?’ I remember she would always … I’m like, ‘Shut the f—k up!,'” Us Weekly has reported.

Khloe Kardashian had spoken about Kim’s robbery and said: “It was a relief when I heard that, but we don’t know any other information,” Us Weekly has reported.

She said it was quite shocking what happened and the only thing she could do was thank nothing worse happened. “It’s traumatizing and terrifying, but genuinely, that’s when you get down on your knees and you pray and you thank the Lord that nothing worse happened,” she said.

The Washington Post expertly summed up what Revenge Body is really about.

The Kardashians have mastered the art of feeding the viewers’ need to cheer an underdog. Khloe Kardashian didn’t have a perfect body when she started to appear in the Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She was often called “fat” and didn’t have much self-confidence. However, as time passed by and she matured, her relationships taught her a lot about how to get over the rejection. She then put her mind to working out and making sure that she took care of her body.

“In many ways, Revenge Body follows the Kardashian family formula of putting it all out there — and then turning it into fodder for a reality show. When the Kardashians first rose to fame, the youngest Kardashian sister was often the focus of cruel headlines about her weight. After her very public estrangement from then-husband Lamar Odom, Kardashian found solace in the gym and has since undergone a dramatic transformation. In an Instagram post last year, Kardashian said she had turned to fitness “as a form of therapy and as a stress reliever.” “My workouts are not all about vanity,” she wrote. “They are about clarity for my mind and soul.”

The premiere showed Wil, who was going through his own struggles with weight. He said: “I knew I had gained weight, but I didn’t know it was that bad, like I wasn’t attractive,” he says.

This was followed by Wil’s admission of self-loathing. “I don’t like what I see at all,” he tells the camera. “I see a fat, lonely person.”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]