Jaden Smith Has Seemingly Profound Instagram Meltdown And Threatens To Leave LA – Because He Failed Driving Test

Jaden Smith, the 18-year-old son of Hollywood royalty Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, is known for being a bit eccentric, esoteric and dancing to the beat of his own drum. So, when the skirt-wearing, social media philosophizing teen took to Instagram Live on January 11 to pour his heart out, Jaden Smith fans were a bit concerned that something truly terrible had gone down.

In a now-deleted Instagram Live post that has been described as a “rant” and a “meltdown,” Jaden tells his roughly five million loyal followers that he’s about to move out of Los Angeles because, “there’s a lot of bad things here.” He ponders how he’s going to tell his dad, the former “Fresh Prince,” that he has “failed him.”

Don’t Worry If You Can’t Drive: Jaden Smith Failed His DMV Test, Too https://t.co/MtfHMTW67S via @TeenVogue — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) January 15, 2017

Then, Jaden Smith goes on to seemingly use his Instagram Live feed to say goodbye, alarming his roughly five million followers. Jaden advises them to,”Create the life that you want for yourself. Don’t try to be somebody else.”

“It’s going to be so funny to tell my dad that I’ve failed straight up. Everybody follow your heart, you know what I’m saying? Do exactly what you want to do, be who you want to be. I’m about to move out of LA. There’s a lot of bad things here. Create the life that you want for yourself. Don’t try to be somebody else. It’s hard these days to really create the life you want for yourself because there’s nobody really here that’s like supporting the youth or the youth’s creativity.”

Momentarily, it sounded like Jaden Smith, who claimed to be parked outside a Los Angeles DMV, might be considering some form of self-harm. Fans of Jaden Smith are no strangers to rumors that their boy has taken his own life, as the teen was plagued by rumors of suicide throughout the summer of 2016. All-in-all, Jaden seemed to be taking his social media soapbox to a pretty dark place there for a moment.

The most sobering part of Jaden’s social media meltdown lasted only a minute or so before the singer, model, actor and activist made it clear that he plans to be around for the future. He began to outline his plans for 2017, making it clear that Jaden Smith aspires to be more than just another pretty Hollywood face.

dylAn, Jaden Smith, Kleber Jones, Ben Tan, and Lean Ghost skateboarding in Calabasas, CA. for MSFTSrep, Photos Were taken by paparazzi lol. pic.twitter.com/a3nXla6qgu — we ❤ capital A (@itndylAnfanpage) January 15, 2017

In fact, Jaden promised to be “inspirational” in 2017.

“Really, really dope inspirational stuff… that’s beyond music and clothes.”

As abruptly and bizarrely as it began, his Instagram Live video ended, leaving fans and followers wondering what was going on in Jaden Smith’s young life. Could it be drugs? Relationship problems? Nobody knew, and speculation was rampant, reports US Weekly. Particularly after Jaden deleted the video without explanation. Even more so when he continued his dramatic (and enigmatic) emoting on Twitter.

One Day Imma Leave LA The City Of Death And Decay — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) January 12, 2017

I Cried Last Night — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) January 11, 2017

So what was going on? What could possibly have inspired such a successful teen (a millionaire several times over in his own right, a confident enough to model women’s wear) to have such a public breakdown? What could be going on in the life of Jaden Smith to make him fear disappointing his open-minded father and plan to leave his home city? What might cause Jaden to wane philosophical in a DMV parking lot?

“Why aren’t scientists Instagram live-ing? Why am I? Why aren’t people Instagram live-ing to cure cancer right now? Why aren’t people Instagram live-ing about peace right now? This makes no sense. Nothing about this life makes any sense.”

Jaden Smith contemplating life at the DMV when he failed his drive test is why I'm in love with him. — ناجما (Najma) (@Naj_Mahal_) January 13, 2017

@artschooldrop man really had a full breakdown because he failed his drivers test — pobrecito (@spookyblankets) January 12, 2017

As New York Daily News reports, Jaden Smith may have become the victim of Jaden Smith and a bit of your run-of-the-mill teen angst. That’s because the now-deleted (but captured forever in the dark recesses of the Internet) Instagram Live rant appears to be related to not suicidal thoughts, relationship problems or drug use.

Jaden Smith’s fledgling career isn’t failing.

Jaden Smith & Estella Boersma for Vogue Italia 2017???? pic.twitter.com/1BVxmJows1 — Outlander (@StreetFashion01) January 14, 2017

Rather, the world-famous Los Angeles teen was suffering from a totally mundane problem, an issue that has been plaguing teenagers as long as there have been DMV’s.

Reportedly, young Jaden failed his driving test, something that apparently disenchanted him with the “City of Angels.”

While, as many teens can attest, failing a driving test can feel like the most crushing defeat in the world, it’s really not. It’s just life.

No word on when Jaden Smith will be trying his luck (and skill) again at the DMV.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Jaden Smith]