WWE News, Spoilers: Brock Lesnar Is Back And Meet The New ‘Faces Of Raw’ – More ‘Royal Rumble’ Entrants Named

Just about all of the focus in the professional wrestling world is on the upcoming Royal Rumble which will take place in just two weeks. Still, there is so much happening and it is hard to know what to focus on next. Well, WWE is giving fans exactly what they want on this week’s Monday Night Raw and that is the return of Brock Lesnar. It will be the first time the “Beast Incarnate” has been seen since being squashed by Goldberg at Survivor Series.

The official website of WWE has released their preview for this week’s episode and obviously, seeing Lesnar for the first time in a month-and-a-half is a huge deal. Yes, there is much more going on and that includes Jeri-KO claiming more gold last week, but what will the beast do?

Brock Lesnar is back

Paul Heyman has shown his face and appeared on behalf of his client a number of times since the big loss to Goldberg, but Lesnar was nowhere to be seen. It took Goldberg a mere 86 seconds to defeat Lesnar, and shortly after that, “The Man” decided to enter the Royal Rumble.

The next week, Heyman announced that Lesnar would join the match as well, and it leads many to believe that there could be another confrontation between the two behemoths. For those who happen to cross paths with Lesnar on Monday Night Raw, it likely won’t end well as he isn’t going to be in the best mood.

Meet the new “faces of Raw“

The team of Chris Jericho and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens have formed an unbreakable friendship known as Jeri-KO. Just last week, they became even stronger after the duo defeated Roman Reigns in a match for the United States Title which is now in the hands of Y2J.

They now look at themselves as the “Faces of Raw” and believe they have all of the power on Monday nights. The preview for this week’s episode of Raw is making it seem as if there will be another episode of “The Kevin Owens Show” for the friends to keep their celebration going.

Can Bayley and Sasha Banks attain retribution against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax?

Two of the strongest female duos of all time are going at each other, but one be able to take down the villains who hold the gold? Sasha Banks has had some knee injuries to deal with, and that has been taken advantage of by both Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax.

Now, Bayley must overcome the odds to win the Raw Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble. As for Sasha Banks? She is ready to do whatever it takes to exact her revenge on Nia Jax.

Neville aims to claim his crown at Royal Rumble

Despite facing off against Tommy End at the WWE United Kingdom Championship, Neville has his eyes set on a different prize. As shown by the official preview page for the Royal Rumble, Neville will get a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship held by Rich Swann, and he could finally get his title.

There is likely going to be a lot more brawling and fighting to be done between the two before they actually step in the ring, and Neville is ready for anything.

Who’s in the Royal Rumble Match?

As of this writing, there are 13 total superstars officially entered in the Royal Rumble 30-superstar over-the-top-rope match. The majority of those 13 come from Monday Night Raw, but there are still 17 spots left to fill, and it could be anyone that decides to take a chance at main eventing WrestleMania 33.

Those entered in the 2017 Royal Rumble as of Jan. 15 –

Monday Night Raw:

Goldberg

Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman

Big E

Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Chris Jericho

SmackDown LIVE:

The Undertaker

Baron Corbin

Dean Ambrose

The Miz

Dolph Ziggler

With less than half of the spots in the Royal Rumble taken by the start of this week’s Monday Night Raw, it is expected that WWE will add many more names this week. Sure, it’s always fun to see who is the next entrant in the battle royal and it’s interesting to see just what Jeri-KO will do next. Still, the focus is going to be on the return of Brock Lesnar even if Goldberg isn’t scheduled to appear on television this week.

