Following The Trump Dossier Revelations, FBI Director James Comey Needs To Be Held Accountable [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Don Crothers and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It’s been a crazy week. A whole dossier full of new allegations surfaced about President-Elect Donald Trump. And I know what you’re all on about, but this isn’t going to be about pee. It’s become pretty apparent that nothing is going to stand in the way of Trump becoming President, and his supporters don’t care what evidence surfaces. They’re not into evidence, as such.

But let’s start with a quick rundown of some of the highlights.

According to The Independent, a Washington political research firm, Fusion GPS, paid for the report in September 2015. Fusion hired a retired British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele, to investigate Trump’s ties to Russia. When it was obvious he was going to win the nomination, others in Washington began paying Fusion for the same research.

Steele compiled dozens of reports, dated from June to December. They include unsubstantiated allegations that Russia has both blackmail on and bribes invested in Trump, and that his campaign met with Russian operatives to discuss the DNC hack. Those reports reached clients and many members of Congress. It also became clear last week that the FBI, CIA and NSA were aware of the reports and took them seriously enough to include them in briefings on Russian attempts to influence the election.

With me so far? Ok. So let’s get to our real topic – FBI Director James Comey. Because I think that’s the real story here and it’s getting ignored.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Comey is the Clinton Emails guy. He was the one who kept talking to reporters about it, he was essentially in charge of the investigation, he kept it in the public eye. Days before the election, he may have illegally – according to the New York Times – said that the investigation was being reopened, after Clinton was cleared of wrongdoing several times.

What you might not know is that depending on who you ask, some 10-20% of voters in key states which went to Trump only decided their votes in the final week. Some people say Comey had nothing to do with that. Some people are idiots. Comey, of course, swears that he wasn’t making any attempt to influence the election.

And now, this dossier breaks, and it turns out the FBI were aware of it. In fact, Steele pointedly delivered a copy to former colleagues in the FBI, back in July. And that means Comey was aware of it, and sat on it, and allegations that Trump actually is, at best, beholden to Russia, while he falsely told America that Hillary Clinton might still be tried for treason.

I can’t give you a smoking gun. All I can tell you is how this all looks – and from where I’m sitting, James Comey is at least guilty of deliberately sabotaging American democracy, and at worst, might, out of everyone accused of it lately, actually have committed treason.

Because let’s review. James Comey:

• Pushed the idea that Clinton might be a criminal (rhetoric repeated by Trump constantly)

• In spite of the fact she was cleared multiple times

• And repeated those allegations illegally, under the Hatch Act, right before the election went down

• In support of a candidate which he had credible reason to believe, or at least investigate the possibility that he was being supported by Russia

• Had documents, verifiable or not, implicating him as essentially being a puppet of Russia

• Which he deliberately kept quiet about while freely discussing the investigation into Hillary Clinton

• And who he knew was pro-Russia and that Russia was pro-Trump

• He also knew that the Clinton/Podesta emails he was talking about came from WikiLeaks which has also credibly been accused of receiving them from Russian intelligence and possibly working with them.

Is James Comey a traitor to the United States? Maybe. We don’t know. Someone should probably look into that, all considered. The possibility that Russia was pulling his strings is real, and it’s not a good thing that the circumstantial evidence raises questions about the director of the FBI.

At the very least, I think that he deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison for willfully sabotaging the democratic process of America. But at the end of the day, that’s just my opinion.

It’s up to the courts to investigate, and to decide – and they need to do so.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]