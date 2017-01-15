‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Reportedly Refuses To Properly Care For Daughter Ali? Fans Weigh In

In recent years, Leah Messer has been targeted with many allegations claiming she is lacking as a parent and as the second half of the seventh season of Teen Mom 2 continues to air, not much has changed.

According to a new report, Leah Messer is now being accused of potentially putting her special needs daughter in danger by allegedly refusing to follow the orders of her child’s doctor.

During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, 7-year-old Ali Messer’s doctor told Leah Messer that the child, who suffers from a rare form of muscular dystrophy, “probably should wear a helmet whenever she is not using her power wheelchair.” However, during the show, as Radar Online revealed, Leah Messer allowed her daughter to go helmet-free as she played with her sisters on a backyard waterslide.

“Do you wanna wear your helmet?” Leah Messer asked the child, who immediately declined.

“If you start falling you’re going to have to put it on,” Messer then told Ali.

Leah Messer went on to tell her brother that her daughter is embarrassed by the idea of a helmet and prefers to be like her sisters, Aleeah, 7, and Adalynn, 3. Unfortunately, many fans online weren’t understanding of her comments and felt she should do as the doctor had said.

“Dr. Tsao prob watches #TeenMom2 and cringes at fact that [Leah Messer] and especially Corey don’t take his professional advice serious! Ali needs help,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “[Leah Messer] should not be asking her daughter if she wants to wear her helmet! She needs to make her for her own safety!”

Leah Messer and her first ex-husband, Corey Simms, have both come under fire for their decisions for their daughter, who has also been advised to use a power wheelchair.

“I’ve seen a lot more positive out of Ali,” Corey Simms told Leah Messer during the episode. “I’m still holding onto the faith that she’s going to improve more.”

Leah Messer and her first ex-husband share two children together, twins Ali and Aleeah, but were married for just months. As fans of the show will recall, Leah Messer married her first husband in late 2010 and in 2011, after she had admitted to cheating on him days before they wed, they parted ways.

Since she split with Simms in 2011, Leah Messer got married for the second time and welcomed her youngest child, Adalynn, in 2013. However, despite her efforts to create a family unit, her second marriage also ended in divorce after her former husband, Jeremy Calvert, accused her of cheating on him in late 2014.

Leah Messer has not yet directly addressed the online backlash into her reported refusal to do as her daughter’s doctor advised, but in the past, she hasn’t hesitated to speak her mind when it comes to MTV and the way they have chosen to portray her on the show. Months ago, as Leah Messer was slammed by fans for allegedly using drugs and failing to act as a decent parent, she targeted the network for showing her story in a negative light.

“It’s so sad how the person behind the editing can even live a happy life by editing to manipulate the audience watching. It makes me feel like my life story isn’t enough,” she wrote, as reported by Us Weekly. “It hurts to feel BETRAYED by the ones I THOUGHT I could trust with my story. It goes to show you how ‘THE ENTERTAINMENT WORLD’ really is.”

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, including her daughter Ali, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]