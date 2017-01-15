Anti-Trump Protests: Can’t Make It To Washington? Here’s Where To Find An Anti-Trump Protest Near You

The following article is entirely the opinion of Aaron Homer and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Anti-Trump protests will be taking place across the country in the days leading up to Inauguration Day, and if you can’t make the big one – The Women’s March on Washington – you still have several options in cities near you.

Before we get into smaller, more localized anti-Trump protests, we need to start with what may turn out to be one of the biggest gatherings in Washington in decades. As The New York Daily News reports, the Women’s March on Washington may actually eclipse Trump’s inauguration in terms of attendance, with 200,000 people expected to attend.

District of Columbia Councilman Charles Allen says that the city has issued 1,200 bus permits for the city-run parking lot by RFK Stadium for January 21, the day of the Women’s March, scheduled for the day after Trump’s inauguration. By comparison, the city has only issued 200 bus permits for January 20, the day of the inauguration.

In a statement, Women’s March organizers say they hope to send a message to the incoming Trump administration through sheer numbers alone.

“We join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March on Washington will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.”

It’s not just the Women’s March on Washington that will be holding anti-Trump protests in Washington that weekend; 30 protest groups have applied for permits from the National Park Service for Inauguration Weekend. That’s more than four times the number of applications in more recent inaugurations.

One such group, The National Resources Defense Council, hopes that marginalized groups such as minorities and low-income individuals will hitch their wagons to their cause, because those groups are the ones most likely to be affected by climate change and pollution.

Of course, not every American lives within driving distance of Washington, or can afford to make the trip (and take time off work). However, don’t despair: there are anti-Trump protests scheduled all across the country for the coming week, including the day of and the day after the inauguration.

The Women’s March on Washington will be holding so-called “Sister Rallies” at points all across the country, for those who can’t make the trip to Washington. In cities large and small, Americans who oppose the Trump agenda can gather to make their voices heard.

According to this list, Sister Rallies will be taking place at various cities in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico (and, of course, Washington, D.C.). There will even be anti-Trump protests internationally, in places such as Australia, Canada, India, Japan, and all across Europe. So if you oppose Donald Trump but aren’t American, you can still make your voice heard at an anti-Trump protest near you.

It bears noting that, while the Women’s March is promoting other anti-Trump protests and referring to them as “Sister Rallies,” not all protests listed in the link in the previous paragraph are planned and being carried out by Women’s March-affiliated groups. For example, in St. Louis the anti-Trump protest is affiliated with the Women’s March and will be all about women’s rights.

“This march is in conjunction with the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., which will bring together women throughout the country to show unity in the fight for the rights of women and other marginalized groups.”

In Beaver, Pennsylvania, by contrast, their anti-Trump protest is being held in conjunction with two local activist groups and a labor union.

“Our Moral Mondays Coalition of Progressive Democrats of America, our local labor Council & NAACP have put together this event. We know that if we are going to make any progress in the next 4 years, we have to stand together & help with each other’s issues. In the spirit of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs, Peace & Justice, please join us on the inaugaral [sic] weekend.”

Regardless of the goals and affiliations of all of the groups putting on anti-Trump protests in the coming days, they all focus on the same, singular issue: making it clear that Donald Trump’s radical agenda is not welcome in America.

[Featured Image by Spencer Platt/Getty Images]