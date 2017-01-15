UFO Hunters Cry Coverup: Astronaut Hand ‘Hides Evidence’ As UFOs Pass International Space Station [Video]

UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) research, alien hunting, and conspiracy theories are often unavoidably intertwined (even though they are not always mutually inclusive) and a recently posted video showing what appears to be an astronaut purposely attempting to obscure the view of an object passing the International Space Station (ISS) will certainly add to the convoluted morass of perceived coverups and interferences to the public’s right to know. Worse, at least according to one UFO hunter, there seems to be a pattern of behavior that can be found in the ISS videos.

The Mirror reported this week that in a YouTube video posted by SecureTeam10, an organization that self-describes itself as a “source for reporting the best in new UFO sighting news, info on the government coverup, and the strange activity happening on and off of our planet,” that the prolific UFO hunter claims that astronauts have been “trying to hide” evidence of actual unidentified objects during their missions in space. And in true conspiracy theory fashion, there is no attempt to diplomatically phrase the accusation. Tyler Glockner, narrating for SecureTeam10, simply says that the footage highlights “deliberate” attempts by astronauts to block any video evidence of UFOs.

The first UFO video clip included in “ASTRONAUT BUSTED Trying To Hide UFOs Near ISS! 1/14/17” shows a view of space from the ISS that has picked up an object (or maybe more) passing by the space station. The object is very small and barely noticeable, but Glockner and team slows down the footage and shows the passing object(s) frame-by-frame. The small object moves from the upper-right of the video frame diagonally to the left, disappears from view (blocked by the ISS), then reappears (or is a totally separate object) moving back upward, only to curve around and disappear. At the same time, Glockner points out that it is only then when the astronaut (the video footage was obviously taken when an astronaut was outside the space station), for some unknown reason, places his gloved hand across part of the viewing lens, obscuring much of the view of open space. Glockner says it is only when the astronaut notices the movement that the attempt is made to hide the object from the camera’s view.

And it’s not only the hand. In the same ISS video clip, after the astronaut’s glove is removed from view, even more unidentified objects appear. They move in various directions and are of various shapes. The camera is then panned away from the view that catches so much dark space, a move Glockner believes is done to limit the view of the passing UFOs and most likely at the behest of those at mission control monitoring the video feeds.

The SecureTeam10 video then goes on to show UFO video clips taken from a range of missions that span the last four decades. In all the videos, Glockner finds evidence of attempts to hide the presence of unidentified objects in the footage.

Of course, accusations of NASA and/or the government’s efforts to keep evidence of UFOs and aliens from the general public are nothing new and the basis of numerous conspiracy theories. Nor are the accusations surrounding attempts to hide UFO activity around the ISS.

There have been many incidents of UFO hunters and researchers calling foul and applying the label of “coverup” over the years as ISS cameras have abruptly gone blank or cut off during live feeds, especially when those live feeds appeared to have captured UFOs or strange phenomena exhibited somewhere in the frame.

Back in July, NASA explained why the video feeds on the ISS suddenly go dark.

“The video is from our High Definition Earth Viewing (HDEV) experiment aboard the ISS, which is mounted externally on the ISS,” NASA spokesperson Daniel Huot told CNET via e-mail. “This experiment includes several commercial HD video cameras aimed at the Earth, which are enclosed in a pressurized and temperature-controlled housing. The experiment is on automatic controls to cycle through the various cameras.”

Huot went on: “The station regularly passes out of range of the Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS) used to send and receive video, voice and telemetry from the station. For video, whenever we lose signal (video comes down on our higher bandwidth, called KU) the cameras will show a blue screen (indicating no signal) or a preset video slate.”

The explanation came after yet another black-out came where a UFO was sighted. The video, uploaded to YouTube from user Streetcap1, another prolific UFO hunter, picked up an object entering the Earth’s atmosphere. “What made it interesting was the camera cut off when the UFO seemed to stop,” Streetcap1 wrote.

It should be noted that NASA’s proffered explanation was a rare event, because the space agency does not commonly comment on or explain phenomena detected in its photos and videos. However, that particular UFO video went viral and was uploaded to dozens of media outlets and websites. Accusations and allegations were becoming quite strong that NASA was covering up the existence of UFOs and aliens.

Not that denying or explaining away something has ever stood in the way of a UFO conspiracy theory…

