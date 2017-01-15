Brad Pitt Makes Rare Public Appearance Since Court Documents Sealed, Amid Jolie Breakdown Rumors

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have gone from making headlines due to their stature as an A-list and respected, not to mention insanely talented and beautiful couple, to making headlines for being at war and battling for the custody of their six children. Unfortunately, even though both Brad and Angelina vowed to maintain the best interest of the children while the custody and divorce proceedings carried on, the past 4 months have only seen the estranged couple packing punches and low blows which undoubtedly would have impacted their brood.

Angelina indicated when she filed for divorce that she was seeking full physical custody of the children after which point news broke of an FBI investigation into Pitt’s treatment of the children. However, Pitt was cleared of any allegations brought against him. The couple has since carried on filing various court documents via their respective legal teams and the press relentlessly was sharing all nasty accusations made between the two. However, the headlines have since died down due to the former couple finally agreeing to seal the court documents.

Additionally, Brad Pitt has seemed in much brighter spirits as of late and stepped out for a rare public appearance, one of the only since the legal battle began.

People shares how Pitt recently made an appearance at a charity event, following his surprise appearance at the Golden Globes last Sunday, during which audience members and peers showed great support for the actor by offering an extended applause.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old arrived at ROCK$EB, hosted by Alex & Ani, with Sting and Chris Cornell in Malibu. The benefit was put on to “promote awareness about epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and life-threatening skin disease,” as the publication shares.

Zach Galifianakis was emcee for the event and Pitt attended in great spirits while donning a smile and black jacket. Other celebrities at the event included Charlie Hunnam, Rami Malek, Kaley Cuocco, Scott Foley, David Spade and Garret Hedlund.

The change in demeanor by Brad likely had to do with the decision that he and estranged wife Angelina came to to finally work together for the sake of the children- Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 8 – after a nasty start to the custody battle and divorce proceedings. People shares the statement that was released by the stars only one day after Pitt appeared at the Golden Globes.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Following the former couple’s agreement to work together, it seemed that tabloids were just itching for more drama to report on but none surfaced which therefore led to the fabrication of a story that Angelina is now suffering from a breakdown over her decision to hastily divorce Pitt. a false source stated that Jolie regrets her decision and is struggling to cope as a single mother through the drama of the divorce.

Gossip Cop shares the claims made by Star, an unreliable tabloid.

“According to the magazine, the actress ‘put on a happy face” when she recently traveled with their kids to Colorado, but she is actually ‘desperately unhappy — and so torn over her split from Brad Pitt that she’s on the verge of a major meltdown!'”

The gossip policing site has since shared that this claim is not true in the slightest and that Angelina is carrying on just fine.

