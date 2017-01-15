Ben Affleck: ‘Batman’ Challenges Include Finding Better Batsuit

A Ben Affleck Batman movie may not be happening too soon, and in an interview with USA Today, the actor helps shed more light on why there has been a delay in him directing a Batman solo movie. Among many other things, the getting in and out of the unwieldy Batsuit is one of the issues that have to be dealt with first.

The Batman star talks about how the cumbersomeness of the Batsuit creates logistical difficulties for him.

“I played the part, so I know what it’s like to be in the suit, but I think we’ll have to modify the suit to make it a little bit easier to put on and take off if I was really going to be directing a movie as well.”

Having starred in both the critically-panned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League (set to premiere in the U.S. on November 17 this year) as the caped crusader, Affleck has had plenty of experience in the Batsuit. According to the actor, though, there’s a difference between acting in a Batman film and directing it at the same time.

“When you are just in it, you can be sweating, crazy and exhausted, and you can kind of just do your part and then walk away. But when you’re a director, you can’t walk away. You got to answer all of the questions. You got to be there for everybody.”

Ben Affleck concluded that one of the greater challenges of doing a Batman movie would be “finding a suit that was more comfortable.”

While the Ben Affleck Batman solo movie was initially slotted for a 2018 release, there’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the film’s production. In an interview with The Guardian, Affleck confirmed that he had plans to direct his own Batman movie, which was tentatively titled The Batman. The actor, however, caused fans some worry when he qualified his statement with comments that he’ll only do the movie if everything comes together the right way.

“It’s not a set thing and there’s no script. If it doesn’t come together in a way I think is really great I’m not going to do it.”

During a Facebook Live event last year, Ben Affleck also discussed with New York Times journalist Chip McGrath on the progress being made on the writing of the Batman screenplay. The actor-director explained that he believes in spending more time on the project and not rushing the process.

“I’m a real believer in not doing, not reverse engineering projects to meet a window or a date, but rather like when you get the right story or you get the right idea or you get the right thing, then you make the movie. And so that’s what we’re doing, and I’m hoping to get that done.”

Fans’ avid attention towards the superhero franchise and their concern over whether a Ben Affleck Batman movie was actually going to happen has led to much attention by the media that has dogged the actor even as he is doing his press tour for his passion project Live by Night. An understandably beleaguered Affleck has expressed his fatigue over the same questions and reassures fans that “Batman is coming along” and that “it’s going to be great.”

