Watch Green Bay Packers Vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream Free: Kickoff Time, Preview, How To Watch NFC Playoff Matchup Online

In what promises to be the hardest-fought matchup of the NFL Divisional Round playoff weekend, the Green Bay Packers travel to Dallas to take on the NFC top-seeded Cowboys in what promises to be a hard-hitting game that will live stream for free from Arlington, Texas, on Sunday afternoon.

The much-anticipated showdown also features a classic quarterback matchup between 12-year veteran future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay, and 23-year-old rookie sensation Dak Prescott of Dallas — whose 104.9 passer rating placed him third in the NFL and slightly ahead of fourth-place Rodgers at 104.2.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys playoff contest for free, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. Central Time on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That start time will be 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time, 1:40 p.m. Pacific.

Watch a preview of the weekend’s most anticipated game in the video below, courtesy of NESN.

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have faced each other in 34 games since first meeting in 1960 — with each team winning 17 of the matchups. Seven of those games have come in the postseason, with Dallas coming out on top four times to three for the Packers, dating back to their first playoff meeting in 1966.

The last time Green Bay and Dallas squared off in a playoff game came in the 2014/2015 season, with Green Bay prevailing 26-21 in a Divisional Round game.

The Packers and Cowboys also faced each other in Week Six of the regular season in 2016, with the Cowboys dominating by a 30-16 score on their way to an NFC-best 13-3 season.

But the Packers come into Sunday with a seven-game winning streak, including a 38-13 drubbing of the New York Giants in last week’s Wild Card Round playoff.

The Cowboys, who had a bye last week, lost two of their final four regular season games including their final game of the season, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles. They also lost to the Giants 10-7 in Week 14.

