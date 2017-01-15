Russell Wilson Shades Future After Atlanta Falcons Beat The Seattle Seahawks With Touching Post-Loss Tribute To Ciara

The Seattle Seahawks lost a pretty painful playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday but somehow, Russell Wilson still managed to get under Future’s skin. The superstar quarterback made it clear that he is always winning as long as he has Ciara by his side. Future has been hating on Wilson, the stepfather of his son with Ciara, ever since the two started dating. Word is, he was on hand at the NFL playoff game yesterday rooting for his home team and hoping Russell would lose.

Well, Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks did lose to the Falcons with a score of 20-36. It was a sad day for the 12s when Matt Ryan and the rest of his crew were able to put the brakes on a pretty successful Seahawks season.

Naturally, many Future fans were giving credit to the “Future Sex” rapper, claiming that his presence is what caused the Falcons to win and move the team one step closer to the Super Bowl. Future was not only at the Seahawks versus the Falcons playoff game but he also reportedly was close enough to the field that Russell Wilson might even be able to see him as he seethed at his ex-fiance’s new husband.

Prior to the Saturday game, the Falcons players were warned not to play Future’s music as a way to troll Russell Wilson as reported by Yahoo Sports. Rather than blasting the popular tunes, they decided to go a step further and just have Future there. He was seen on the sidelines at the Georgia Dome just an hour before the game started.

Then again, this is the playoffs and he is a well-known Falcons fan so there is a pretty good chance that Future would have been at the game no matter who they were playing. Watching his favorite team beat Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks just made it more special.

There has been no love lost between Future and Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara ever since she started dating the football star. Ciara was previously engaged to the rapper but left him after it was reported that he had cheated on her. They have one child together, Future Zahir.

Future is guilty of taking several shots at both Ciara and Russell, who seem to have a pretty happy relationship. Things got pretty uncomfortable when photos started popping up of Russell Wilson with Future’s son, acting like the model stepfather.

I'm so Grateful for my Family! This year is going to be an exciting year because of Love & New Beginnings! Grateful for you Three! I will forever cherish the Love we all share together! Jesus is an amazing God! I thank Him everyday for bringing us together and I will forever cherish our loving family. #LoveConquersAll A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Russell Wilson wasn’t about to let Future get too excited about the Seahawks loss to the Falcons. Instead, he jumped on Instagram to remind the thorn in his side that he is always a winner. Then Wilson put the final zinger on his jab at Future by reminding him that he is the one who gets to come home to Ciara each night.

“I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night,” Russell Wilson wrote. “The love of my life. I love you. This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way to your constant endless love. I couldn’t be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day.”

Russell dropped another picture, this one containing himself, Ciara and little Future on a ski trip. The caption read, “I’m so Grateful for my Family! This year is going to be an exciting year because of Love & New Beginnings! Grateful for you Three! I will forever cherish the Love we all share together! Jesus is an amazing God! I thank Him everyday for bringing us together and I will forever cherish our loving family.”

Let’s see what Future thinks of that? So even though the Seahawks lost to the Falcons, were Russell Wilson’s Instagram posts about his wonderful family enough to kill Future’s buzz over the football win? Tell us what you think about Russell’s shade throwing abilities in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]