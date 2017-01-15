Here Are Eight Of The Best Netflix Movies And Series That Are Overlooked

Because of their vast library, some of the best Netflix series and movies go overlooked. Most people are aware that series and movies like Stranger Things and Captain America: Civil War are streaming on Netflix, but there is still an abundance of high-quality content that seemingly flies under the radar. Some of the titles listed below are comedies, others are dramas, and some are thrillers, but they are all highly praised and considered some of best movies and series on Netflix.

Halt and Catch Fire

This AMC series is a fictional take on a very real story (based on the rise of Compaq Computers). Set in the ’80s, a group of techies start a dicey project during the personal-computer boom. The first two seasons of this series is currently on Netflix. The third season just wrapped up, which means it should be hitting Netflix soon, and the fourth and final season of the series will debut in late-2017.

Cheap Thrills

Starring Pat Healy (Compliance), Sara Paxton (The Innkeepers), and David Koechner (The Office, Anchorman), this is one of the best dark comedies and thrillers on Netflix. Most people have had a conversation with their friends asking questions like, “For X-amount of dollars would you do…” This movie shows you what happens when that fictional situation becomes very real. TimeOut praises one of the best movies on Netflix.

“There are satisfying echoes of Stephen King’s sly black humour in this deliciously nasty comedy thriller…The casting of comedian Koechner as the sleazy host is a masterstroke, but all four actors relish the salty dialogue and farcical cruelty, as the film moves towards a bleak but satisfying ending.”

Other People

Directed and written by Saturday Night Live writer Chris Kelly comes this dark comedy about life, regrets, love, and dying. The film received rave reviews from critics and audiences and it features powerful performances from an ensemble cast: Jesse Plemons (Fargo series, Breaking Bad), Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live, Superstar), Zach Woods (The Office, Silicon Valley), and Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Cabin in the Woods).

Burn After Reading

Hilarity and chaos ensue after a computer disk containing the memoirs of a CIA agent ends up in the hands of two deceitful (and clueless) people. Regarded as one of the funniest Coen brothers’ movies, Burn After Reading is a laugh-out-loud comedy that is often overlooked on Netflix.

Too Young to Die

This documentary show is absolutely compelling, and it is one of the best Netflix series. Each episode highlights the life and demise of some of the most renowned figures: Heath Ledger, John Belushi, Kurt Cobain, Natalie Wood, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, among others. Contrary to the title, this series doesn’t feel morbid. The show does a great job of celebrating the accomplishments of the legends’ lives, and it only goes into their deaths at the end.

River

Not to be confused with the movie River(which is also phenomenal), this original Netflix series stars Stellan Skarsgård (Good Will Hunting). Skarsgård portrays detective River whose splintered mind traps him between the living and the dead. With only one season featuring six episodes, this is an easy Netflix series to binge-watch.

Under the Shadow

A mother and daughter try to cope with post-revolution Tehran in the ’80s, and an evil entity starts to haunt their home. As thought-provoking as it is scary, this is one of the best movies on Netflix.

Crazyhead

If you like horror movies or you were a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, then you are missing out if you’re not watching this original Netflix gem. In the same vein as Ash vs. Evil Dead and Stan Against Evil—you know, a series where a group of people fights evil things—comes this horror-comedy. Nerdist describes one of the best Netflix series.

“The best part about Crazyhead is that it peppers humor throughout the action; co-stars Theobold and Wokoma bounce off each other with the perfect balance of energy. Artists like Gin Wigmore (who provides the show’s theme), Elle King, Dusty Springfield and The Kills offer the perfect backing soundtrack to watching Amy and Raquel get their hunt on. (There’s a particularly memorable scene in one episode set to Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s most famous hit, Relax.)”

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

Best Netflix Series: Review Of Lemony Snicket’s ‘A Series Of Unfortunate Events’

Best Movies On Netflix For Families That Even Adults Will Like

Best Netflix Series To Binge-Watch And Escape Politics

Best Acton Movies On Netflix For January 2017

Best Movies On Netflix For A Retro-Good Time

Netflix Series: Review Of ‘One Day At A Time’

Netflix Series And Movies: Review Of ‘Travelers’

[Featured Image by Drafthouse Films]