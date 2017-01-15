Elvis Presley Is Alive, Conspiracy Theorists Claim After Bearded ‘Look Alike’ Was Captured On Camera At Graceland Home Anniversary

Conspiracy theory fans of the late rock icon Elvis Presley claim that a photo has emerged showing that he is alive and well. According to Elvis “truthers,” the late rock star was spotted in a photo taken this week during an event at this Graceland mansion marking his 82nd birthday.

A photo was uploaded earlier this week to a Facebook page “Elvis Presley is alive,” where fans of the King of Rock and Roll post photos alleged to prove that their hero did not die on August 16, 1977 at the age of 42, as claimed.

The photo, taken earlier this week during an event at the late superstar’s Graceland home to mark his birthday anniversary, allegedly shows a stout, white-bearded Elvis “look alike.” The photo has reignited speculation that Elvis is still alive and well 40 years after it was claimed that he died of a suspected heart attack.

The grey-haired, white-bearded elderly man is shown in the photo wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap, and a black jacket. He stands at the back of the small crowd of fans that gathered to witness a cake-cutting ceremony held at the front lawn of the late icon’s Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, January 8, 2017.

“The white bearded man the picture is Elvis the King.”

IS THE KING ALIVE?

According to Elvis fans on the Facebook page “Elvis Presley is alive,” there is no doubt that the photo shows their hero. The photo demonstrates convincingly that Elvis did not die in 1977 at the age of 42 as millions believe, but he is still alive today, aged 82, according to conspiracy theorists.

Elvis went into hiding after faking his death 40 years ago, and he has been appearing occasionally in public in clever disguises, Elvis fans argued.

The bodyguards standing around the man in the photo prove that he was an important person in disguise, according to conspiracy theorists.

“I did notice that man at a few points during the video and wondered if it was him,” an Elvis fan commented on the Facebook page.

“I thought, he’s hiding in plain sight again. The people next to him probably have no idea.”

“When I watched it I got so excited when I noticed the man and saw the TCB jacket and hat,” another commented. “I knew it was Elvis straight away, so happy he got to spend his birthday celebration with his fans.”

“Must be our Elvis. The bodyguards are so obvious. Wish I was there so much. I would have noticed him.”

But skeptics dismissed the latest alleged evidence that Elvis is still alive. According to skeptics, it is difficult to establish from the photo and from examination of the features of the stranger in the photo that he bears a resemblance to the late rock star.

“Nope definitely not Elvis,” a skeptic said. “He’s not tall enough and my heart says it’s not Elvis.”

“They [the alleged bodyguards] are not even looking at him,” another skeptic commented. “[They] are just standing behind looking straight ahead and after 40 years why would Elvis want to be noticed?”

Elvis “truthers” are unlikely to be deterred by skeptical analysis of the alleged evidence. A believer tried to convince skeptics that Elvis is still alive.

“I see you are new here and have not read the articles or seen the photos of Jesse,” the fan said. “Please feel free to read them. He survived and existed. Even the movie ‘The Identical’ hints to him surviving!”

A growing number of conspiracy theory fans of the rock star continue to believe that their hero did not die of a heart attack in 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis.

According to conspiracy theory fans, Elvis has been alive for decades since his death was announced. The rock star purposefully faked his own death and then went into hiding. But he has been making occasional appearances in public disguised cleverly to hide his identity.

Some claim that no official cause of his death was ever given and thus there is no reason to believe that he actually died as claimed. But skeptics point out that post-mortem examination suggested that he died of heart failure caused by prescription drugs he was taking at the time,

Believers argue that police never photographed his death scene and his name was spelled on his tombstone as “Elvis Aaron Presley,” although Elvis had spelled his own middle name as “Aron,” according to Hollywood Life.

Further proof that he did not die was his manager Col. Tom Parker saying soon after media reports of his death that “Elvis did not die.” Fans claim that Parker said that he “talked to” Elvis after he was supposed to have died.

Several people have also reported sighting Elvis since after he was supposed to have died. A mother and her daughter reported seeing him at a Burger King restaurant in Michigan in 1988. A fan saw him raking leaves on his Graceland property a few years back. Fans claimed he appeared in the background of a scene in the movie Home Alone (1990).

