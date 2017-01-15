Two Games Going Free Tomorrow, January 16, For Xbox Live Gold Members

At no cost, this is the last day for Xbox Live Gold members to download The Cave, one of the free games for January. And tomorrow, January 16, two more Xbox games will get a $0 price tag.

Microsoft’ Games with Gold promo this January for Xbox 360 owners began with The Cave, a puzzle-platformer and adventure video game from Double Fine Productions. Published by SEGA, the game is originally priced at $15. For those who like to try it out, make sure to download it today, before the first half of January ends.

Another Xbox game is set to replace The Cave tomorrow. It’s called Rayman Origins from Ubisoft and comes with a usual price tag of $15 as well, according to Major Nelson. From January 16 to 31, it will be free for eligible Xbox Live Gold members. Rayman Origins is a “4-player co-op comic adventure set in a lush, 2D world, teeming with unexpected secrets and outlandish enemies,” according to its product page on Microsoft. Further describing the game, the page noted the following.

“When the Glade of Dreams is overrun by ‘nefurrious’ Darktoons, it is up to Rayman and his buddies Globox and the Teensies to save the day. Their challenge, restore peace to the Glade or witness their beloved home vanish like a bad dream.”

It is worth mentioning that these free Xbox 360 games have Backwards Compatibility feature, which means that they are also playable on the Xbox One. Moreover, Xbox One owners with Gold subscription can also look forward to another title included in the list of January free games — Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition. This Xbox Live Gold giveaway brings in additional characters to choose from for this fighting video game. Take note that the Killer Instinct base game is free, but having at least one Season pack gives more excitement to the gaming experience.

The tower defense game, World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap has been a free title via Microsoft’s Games with Gold program since the first day of 2017 as a celebration as well of its Xbox version’s release. It is slated to be free until the last day of January. Meanwhile, the Killer Instinct add-on is free from January 16 to February 15.

In addition to these free titles, Xbox Live Gold members can also take advantage of the discounted games for Xbox One and Xbox 360 via the Deals With Gold promotion. For instance, Xbox One title Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle is on sale until tomorrow together with a number of Rock Band 4 add-ons including Blink-182 Pack 02, American Idiot Album, Going Country Pack 05, Off the Charts 02, Queen Pack 01, among others. All these Rock Band 4 items are still available with 30 percent discount each.

Microsoft’s Deals with Gold is also offering a whopping 75 percent markdown for Deep Silver’s Saints Row 4: Re-Elected. This means that from its usual price of $20, the open-world action and adventure video game developed by Volition and High Voltage Software is in the Xbox marketplace now for only $5.

Moreover, the deals for Xbox 360 owners with Xbox Live membership put a highlight on Tropico, a construction and management simulation video game from PopTop Software. Specifically, up to 80 percent discount is available for Tropico 3, 4 and 5. For the add-ons, Tropico 4 Modern Times is currently 75 percent cheaper while Tropico 5’s Epic Meltdown, Espionage, Paradise Lost, Waterborne, and Hostile Takeover are each available for only half of their original prices.

To reiterate, the latest deals for Xbox Live Gold members will only be available until Monday. After that, a new set of discounted games and add-ons for Xbox 360 and Xbox One consoles will be announced by Microsoft.

Games with Gold is a monthly program by Microsoft which usually offers two Xbox One and two Xbox 360 games for free to Xbox Live Gold members. On the other hand, Deals with Gold is a weekly promotion offering discounts to various Xbox games and add-ons.

