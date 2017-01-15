Sade Tribute: Black-ish Actress Yara Shahidi Pays Homage To ‘By Your Side’ Singer With Mirror-Image Photo Resemblance

Singer Sade received a photographic tribute by a young actress who apparently bears a striking resemblance to her.

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi wore a denim shirt and hoop earrings in a photo shared on Instagram Friday.

A photo posted by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 12, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

At first glance, the stunning picture by itself seems to focus on Yara’s beauty and photogenic, modelesque presence. However, when paired alongside the Sade photograph it is recreating, the uncanny resemblance between the two women is crystal clear.

The two photos were shared in a composite image posted by Afshin Shahidi, a director of photography and Yara’s father.

A photo posted by Afshin (@afshineee) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:34pm PST

When comparing the two photos to each other, it is clear that the Black-ish actress and Afshin strived to match the original Sade photo as closely as possible. Sade and Yara are both wearing hoop earrings, a partially unbuttoned denim shirt, a golden bracelet and a long ponytail. There were even subtle details worked into the photo that can easily be overlooked. For instance, notice how the ponytail lays over Yara’s left shoulder. It pushes up against the left collar on her shirt the same way that it does in the original Sade photo. Even the makeup and lipstick Yara Shahidi wears in the photo is a close match to the original photo of the No Ordinary Love singer.

The response to Yara’s Sade homage on Twitter has been overwhelming in the days that have passed since it was first posted. Quite a few people have even stated that Yara Shahidi should play Sade Adu if there was ever a biopic made about the legendary singer.

So Yara Shahidi to star in a Sade biopic? Yes? Yes. pic.twitter.com/PaTCAXqQLZ — Nocturnal Jawn ????✨ (@KelliAmirah) January 13, 2017

The fact that the 16-year-old Black-ish actress paid this type of tribute to the 57-year-old singer speaks volumes about Sade’s impact transitioning from generation to generation.

Sade emerged as a backup singer for British band Pride in the early 1980s. Over time, she eventually established an agreement with one of the band’s musicians Stuart Matthewman to start performing their own sets at Pride show – leading to the memorable hit “Smooth Operator” being introduced. Sade and Matthewman left Pride in 1983 along with several of the other musicians in order to form their own group named after the singer herself.

In a 1992 interview, Sade admitted that she viewed herself as a perfectionist when it came to her music.

“When you make a record it’s so concrete, you know? You can’t run around and change it once it’s on vinyl. I know I don’t get angry with anyone except myself, really. I hate that I’m so hard on myself, really… It would be easier to blame somebody else, but I’m not that kind of person. So, however long it takes; sometimes the songs come really quickly, they just fall into place. Others you have to manipulate to get what you want out of them so they can say what you want them to say.”

Between 1984 and 2010, Sade released 6 studio and 5 compilation albums. She toured to promote 4 of her studio albums – leading up to her most recent tour “Sade Live” in 2011. In just 59 shows, the “Sade Live” tour earned more than $50 million and was named one of the Top 25 Tours of 2011 by Billboard magazine.

Underappreciated Icon of 90s R&B. Sade Adu pic.twitter.com/OMvEeO2caU — Aesthethink (@aesthethink) January 8, 2017

Over the years, Sade has been nominated for a number of different awards and accolades and has won a nice share of them as well.For instance, her Diamond Life album won her the “Best British Album” BRIT Award in 1985. Sade won the “Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist” category at the 2002 American Music Awards ceremony. She also has four Grammy awards to add to her extensive list of accomplishments – including “Best New Artist” in 1986, “Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals” for No Ordinary Love in 1994 and again for Soldier of Love in 2002 as well as the “Best Pop Vocal Album” for Lovers Rock in 2002.

Perhaps Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi may play Sade in a biopic on the big-screen one day. However, it is apparently clear that Sade Adu is not quite finished with building her legacy as an international music legend and icon yet.

(Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Photo)