Quintessential Nice Guy Tom Hanks Could Play Villain In Live-Action ‘Dumbo’ Remake, Pays Tribute To Barack Obama

Tom Hanks, the quintessential Mr. Nice Guy, may be set to play the villain in Tim Burton’s remake of the Disney movie Dumbo.

Digital Spy reported that Disney’s latest live-action movie might have just employed some serious star power! Hanks’s most memorable Disney role was when he played Sheriff Woody in Toy Story, and of course, in 2013 he played Walt Disney himself in Saving Mr. Banks.

This would certainly be a different role for Hanks because the villain in Dumbo is the ringmaster who punishes Dumbo and forces him to become a circus clown – certainly not the kind of character fans have seen Hanks playing before. It’s important to point out here that no official casting announcements had been made to date; and perhaps the question is whether the actor will choose the role of villain or accept the starring role in Greyhound, a World War II drama.

If the role of villain appeals to Hanks, rumor has it that Will Smith will play an equally important role in the movie, and that the remake of Dumbo will include a human family.

Tom Hanks has always been known as a really nice guy, and he’s proved it yet again by replying to a fan’s letter in a manner that only Hanks could.

News Australia reported that the actor helped a fan win a bet by sending her a personalized letter together with a goofy Polaroid selfie.

“Some friends and I made a bet to see who could get a headshot from a famous actor the fastest and we agreed for consistency’s sake on Tom Hanks.”

Zena Gopal had sent Hanks a letter and photo of herself, describing the bet and requesting a headshot. With Tom Hanks being the generous guy he is, he responded by sending a letter typed on “Hanx” stationary, complete with a photo of the actor taking his own selfie.

“Hey Zena, Does this count as a head shot? Sorry for the beard, but I have some shooting coming up and I must have whiskers”.

Because Zena had mentioned her love of music from That Thing You Do!, Hanks pointed out that he also still loves the music.

“For the record, I still find myself humming some of the music from That Thing You Do! like you. I was always partial to the songs ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ and ‘Drive Faster.'”

Fans who follow Tom Hanks’s career know that this is just one example of generosity from this amazing actor.

In other news, Tom Hanks was one celebrity who took the opportunity to pay tribute to Barack Obama in an emotional video titled Yes We Can. The Independent reported that Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Kerry Washington, John Legend, and many others shared their special moments of the President un the video, especially moments which made them say “Yes We Can.” Children, activists, and other high-profile figures shared their greatest memories of Obama, listing his greatest achievements from his time in office.

According to the Independent, President-elect Donald Trump was not mentioned in the video, but there was definitely a sense of sadness about the future, especially from singer John Legend.

“I never cried before from an election result.”

For Tom Hanks, though, it’s the President’s policy on Cuba that impressed him the most.

“He just changed all the rules on the table with regards to Cuba with the most succinct motivation imaginable which is ‘what we’ve been doing hasn’t worked.'”

Besides personal messages, the video describes how President Obama made them feel they were part of the White House. With issues ranging from the signing of the Paris Agreement, to championing transgender rights and same-sex marriage, and raising awareness of sexual violence, the messages for the outgoing President were sincere, meaningful, and full of admiration and respect. Many children are fortunate to have personal memories of President Obama that they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.

