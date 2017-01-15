‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 4: Corinne Faces Off With Taylor – Unexpected Guests Awkwardly Show Up

Episode three of the 2017 season of The Bachelor takes place on Monday, but many fans are already looking ahead. They want to know who Nick Viall is going to eliminate and when, but a lot of the focus is on one or two women who just have a way of standing out from the crowd. Corinne Olympios has already taken her top off, shown her villain qualities, and angered most of the other contestants, but this week, she comes face-to-face with Taylor Nolan.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and current season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don't want to know them, stop reading now.

Episode four of The Bachelor is going to air on Jan. 23, and it already had a bit of chaos when it was filmed last year. It was originally supposed to take place in South Carolina, but Hurricane Matthew altered a lot of things and pushed the taping to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Reality Steve reported that there were a number of unannounced guests who showed up and they included Nick’s friends and all of their wives. It seems they will make it into the episode and have conversations about all of the girls on the show.

The first date is a 1-on-1 with Danielle Lombard which sees them go have some coffee and it brings about another unannounced guest. Yes, they will run into one of Nick’s ex-girlfriends named Amber Allan, who is now married with two children. There won’t be a lot that happens except for some awkward conversation, but then Nick and Danielle go to a Chris Lane concert.

Danielle L. does receive a rose and is safe.

Met the bachelor today and made it on tv what did you do? pic.twitter.com/2tH63v8VPM —????????ålex Ж (@ajarencio) October 6, 2016

The group date will be Nick heading out to a farm with 13 of the women: Jaimi, Josephine, Astrid, Danielle M., Vanessa, Rachel, Corinne, Alexis, Sarah, Jasmine, Taylor, Whitney, and Kristina. Normal farm things were done like milking cows and a cheese rolling competition, but there is much more to this date.

At the after-party, drama starts with Vanessa as she accuses Danielle L. of being fake. Not much is known about this fight at this time, but there will be more to be seen as the group date rose goes to Kristina.

Another 1-on-1 date has Nick going to his sister’s soccer game with Raven Gates, and then after, they head to Skateland. There is going to be a lot of fun on this date and the drama doesn’t really seem to boil over here. No, that is saved for the cocktail party where things are going to get ugly.

During the cocktail party, Corinne Olympios decided to make herself known, and the villain takes center stage. Taylor will give her opinion on most of the other contestants and ends up calling Corinne “emotionally unintelligent.” It may be needless to say, but this is not going to end well.

As US Weekly reported, Corinne has “always been out of control,” and she doesn’t seem to mind it either. As long as things turn out well for her, she is going to keep being the way she is. It seems as if all is in her favor for episode four of The Bachelor as Nick sends home:

Sarah Vendal

Astrid Loch

Please remember that the dates listed for each episode are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place.

We saw that early this season with episode number two receiving a “To Be Continued” tag at the end, and the rose ceremony being pushed to episode three.

By the end of week number four on the 2017 season of The Bachelor, Nick Viall will have brought the original number of women down from 30 to 13. Even though there are women going home each week and some standing out from the crowd at times, it is Corinne Olympios who has taken the spotlight. She has a way of finding the front of the crowd, but will her lack of kindness and care for other contestants be her downfall?

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]