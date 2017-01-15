Tina Fey Channels Ghost Of Idol Carrie Fisher On SNL And Slams Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Long-time Saturday Night Live (SNL) veteran Tina Fey appeared again on SNL in a ghost cameo last night, literally, channeling her long-time idol Carrie Fisher in spirit form during the monologue of first-time host Felicity Jones reports USA Today. In so doing, she also made a pointed dig at Donald Trump, who has done nothing but bash Saturday Night Live for Alec Baldwin’s comedic impressions and sketches of the President-elect.

It’s not the first time the 30 Rock star Tina Fey has made a cameo appearance on SNL since her departure from the long-running show. And it’s not the first time she has channeled her long-time idol Carrie Fisher. But last night, she helped Felicity Jones, star of Rogue One: A Star Wars story, in her monologue on Saturday Night Live.

During Felicity’s monologue, Tina Fey appeared in a hologram to honor Jones’ starring of the latest Star Wars movie. When she appeared as a hologram, Felicity Jones said,

“Oh my god, Tina Fey! You’re in a headscarf? Are you a Star Wars princess?”

Tina Fey responded with, “No, I just bought this at Eileen Fisher, they have amazing deals after the holidays.”

Eileen Fisher is an American fashion designer based out of New York city, with apparel appearing in Nordstrom and other fine department stores. Her apparel is human rights oriented according to the Eileen Fisher website. She is no relation to Carrie Fisher.

During Felicity Jones’ monologue last night on SNL, Tina Fey appeared in hologram form to offer Felicity some advice as a first-time host. USA Today reports that Tina Fey said,

“I hear you’re hosting SNL…All you need to do is go out there and do your best. Don’t worry about what the reviews say.”

Jones quipped back, “Does this show get reviewed?”

Tina Fey took the open door to slam President-elect Donald Trump, who frequently gives SNL poor reviews, and uses the same words every time when he does. Tina Fey responded,

“Yes, way too much. Also, no matter how it goes, the President of the United States is going to say it’s sad and overrated. Yeah, the president! It’s fine, no one cares.”

Tina Fey also reportedly took her ghost cameo appearance to give a little plug to Felicity Jones, in the event that Jones had any pull with Star Wars director J. J. Abrams. She said, “Tell him I am technically available to act in films.”

Watch the whole SNL monologue with Felicity Jones and Tina Fey right here.

It wasn’t the first time that Tina Fey has been channeling Carrie Fisher or a Star Wars character, as Carrie Fisher has been an idol for Tina Fey for some time. New York Magazine reports that Tina Fey called Carrie Fisher a huge inspiration. And on 30 Rock, a comedy that Tina Fey stars in as character Liz Lemon, Tina Fey once played Princess Leia.

Carrie Fisher is a renowned actress of the original Star Wars trilogy, a series of works that garnered her multiple awards. But she also won an Emmy nomination for appearing on 30 Rock as well, in the second season in 2007. In 2007, Fisher played an idol of Tina Fey’s 30 Rock character, a character known as Rosemary Howard, reports TIME Magazine.

The death of Carrie Fisher hit Tina Fey very hard reports TIME Magazine. In a statement to TIME after Carrie Fisher’s death, Tina Fey said,

“Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

Donald Trump has not reviewed SNL today, or made any comments on Twitter about Tina Fey channeling Carrie Fisher on SNL in her cameo ghost appearance.

[Feature Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]