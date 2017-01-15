Rihanna & Chris Brown Working On New Music Together? Duo Reportedly Spotted At The Same NYC Studio [Rumors]

Rihanna and Chris Brown may have sparked reunion rumors after they were spotted leaving the same NYC nightclub earlier this week, but has the duo also been secretly working on new music together? According to a new report, Rihanna and Breezy may have spent some time in an NYC recording studio just one day before paparazzi were able to snap photos of the duo exiting nightclub hotspot Up & Down within minutes of each other, further fueling rumors suggesting that the former couple may be in the process of rekindling their old flame.

According to a source from Holly Gozzip, who claims to have obtained information about the duo’s NYC meet-up from a insider who works at TAO, the restaurant that Rihanna was seen dining at on January 9, Rihanna and Brown were seen enjoying dinner together before making their way to a recording studio next door to work on some new material.

Apparently????@rihanna was having dinner at Tao in NYC last night and right next door @chrisbrown was confidently at the studio! ❤???????? pic.twitter.com/vEuAq71HSC — ChrisBrownMustSeeMe (@_mumzi) January 10, 2017

The source explains to the site that while Rihanna was seen entering the restaurant solo, the “Love on the Brain” songstress was later joined by Chris Brown after making her way to a “secluded” seating area upstairs in which Brown was able to gain access through a private entrance from the recording studio next door. The insider went on to explain that while Breezy and Rihanna did not dine solo, noting that there were “other people present at the table,” Rihanna and Chris did exit the restaurant together before making their way down to the recording studio through the secluded exit.

Holly Gozzip‘s source continued by noting that while they weren’t able to obtain photos of the duo during their night out, Breezy and Rih appeared to be “very comfortable” around one another, further giving the impression that the duo may have secretly reunited after calling it quits for a second time in 2013.

Dear #HollyGozzip I Have tea on #ChrisBrown and #Rihanna !! — link in bio for more. A photo posted by HOLLY ????GOZZIP (@hollygozzip) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:31am PST

The source concluded by noting that while they can’t be certain of the nature of the duo’s rumored reunion, it’s possible that the former couple may be simply working on a new collaboration since a producer was later seen posting and then deleting a tweet that indicated his role in helping to create a new track for Chris Brown and Rihanna the same evening that the duo was seen at the recording studio together.

If the new collaboration rumors are true, it would mark the fourth time that Breezy and Rih have teamed up to record a track together, following songs such as “Nobody’s Business,” “Birthday Cake,” and previously unreleased track, “Put It Up,” which leaked online in 2015 after being cut from Brown’s X album following the duo’s highly publicized breakup two years prior.

The news comes just days after fans began fueling rumors suggesting that Chris Brown and Rihanna may be back together despite the fact that Breezy was seen holding hands with another woman while making his way out of NYC’s Up & Down just minutes after Rihanna on Tuesday.

According to The Shade Room, the woman seen locking hands with Chris Brown is a close friend of Breezy’s, Vanessa Vargas, although it’s unclear whether or not the duo is involved in a romantic relationship.

Pictures of @chrisbrown leaving Up&Down nightclub in New York last night #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/2OgIGiDkvP — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

While Chris Brown and Vargas may have opted for a little PDA as they made their way through a sea of photographers, fans were quick to allege that Vargas may have served as a cover for Brown and Rih in an effort to help throw off speculation suggesting that the duo may have been in each other’s company while inside the venue.

@chrisbrown @rihanna why both of ya’ll in NYC in the same club and leave like 5min after the other? #comebackseason???? — jehan plata (@jehanplata) January 11, 2017

Onlookers in attendance at Up & Down at the same night as Chris Brown and Rihanna later took to social media to point out that the duo left within minutes of each other, although nobody was able to obtain pics of the duo while inside the club.

What do you think of the Rihanna and Chris Brown reunion rumors, do you think the duo is secretly back together?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images]