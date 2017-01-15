Kim Kardashian Naked During Paris Robbery? New Details Emerge, Bodyguard Speaks Out

Rumors that Kim Kardashian was naked during the Paris robbery have been addressed in a new report by People Magazine, citing a leaked police report which includes Kim Kardashian’s statement, given hours after her dramatic robbery on October, 2016.

During the armed heist, that took place during Kim Kardashian’s visit to Paris Fashion Week, the well prepared robbers managed to steal Kim’s engagement ring along with other jewelry, all valued at several million dollars. Kim was staying at a hotel in Paris, and was in her room working on her computer, with her sister Kourtney Kardashian staying at a different room, changing clothes in preparation for a night out.

Wearing only a bathrobe, Kim Kardashian was naked underneath it, which only added to her dread when the robbers arrived. In her statement to the police, she detailed the entire ordeal.

“I heard a noise at the door, like footsteps, and I shouted, asking, ‘Who’s there?'”, Kim Kardashian said, according to the police report. But no one answered. Kim called her bodyguard and looked through the door, where she saw two people arriving, one of them wearing ski goggles.

“It’s the one with the ski goggles who stayed with me. He demanded with a strong French accent, my ring. It was on the bedside table. It’s worth 4 million dollars. … I told him that I didn’t know, he took out a gun and I showed him the ring. “They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.”

These statements, that show us how Kim Kardashian, nearly naked in her bathrobe, was tied up at gunpoint in a foreign country, can explain why shortly after the robbery, she was quoted saying how she feared for her life, and how she feared she was going to be raped.

Kim Kardashian’s bodyguard at the time, 43-year-old Pascal Duvier, had worked for both Kim and her husband Kanye West for many years. He was reportedly fired by them after the Paris robbery. Duvier chose to remain silent since the heist, but has now broken his silence, speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald about his famous clients – The Kardashians.

On the night of the robbery, the bodyguard had left Kim Kardashian, naked with only her bathrobe on, in her hotel room. He then followed her younger sisters to a nightclub, in order to protect them there. Looking back at it now, is there anything he would have done differently?

“I don’t like to waste my time on thoughts about ‘what if’ or ‘what could have been if…’. Many good and many bad things happen. Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can’t choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything.”

Duvier refused to give more details on the robbery itself, saying he doesn’t want to compromise the ongoing investigations. As for the reports that he had been fired by Kim and Kanye following the robbery, Duvier insisted that “the client” should be answering these questions, though he hinted that he was indeed no longer with his former clients.

“[I am looking] forward to new challenges, offers and tours with existing and new clients.”

The bodyguard’s statements, and the leaked police report addressing the rumors that Kim Kardashian was naked during the robbery, come days after several suspects were charged for Kim’s robbery by the French authorities, as The Guardian reports.

So far, 10 suspects were formally charged, with more charges expected to follow. One of the charged suspects is 27-year-old Gary Madar, who is the brother of Kim Kardashian’s Paris chauffeur, Michael Madar. Both worked for the same car service company, but Michael was freed earlier in the week.

Another one of the charged men, identified as “Omar the Old” is allegedly the “mastermind” behind the robbery. According to reports, his DNA was allegedly found on tape that was used to tie Kim Kardashian up, nearly naked in her bathrobe.

“I felt they were a bit inexperienced because of the way they tied me up”, Kim said after the robbery, according to the police report. The recent arrests and charges, might soon shed more light on that question.

