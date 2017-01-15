New Tool Album: Latest Rumor On Upcoming Album Comes From The Governor’s Ball

A new rumor concerning the upcoming Tool album. The band may have just given away the potential release time for the follow-up of 2006’s 10000 days. It was announced last week that the band would be headlining this year’s New York’s Governors Ball festival. This event marks Tool’s first New York show in 11 years. Coincidentally, and this might be somewhat of a long shot, when they last did a show here 11 years ago, they also released their last album, 10000 days.

So there you have it. This is how desperate Tool fans have become in looking for some news of the New Tool album. The band’s lengthy and secretive recording sessions have left fans desperate enough to be scavenging on tidbits from around the web. There were multiple rumors of a new album in 2016. All of the band members had had their say on it, all leading to one conclusion that a new album was definitely coming soon, only nobody could say when.

Earlier in December, bassist Justin Chancellor had addressed the delay in the new album in an interview with Bass Player. While Justin seemed somewhat irritated by the repeated questions about the new album, which has somewhat become characteristic of Tool, he did seem to empathize with the fan’s impatience.

“We’ve narrowed things down to big groups of ideas. For the past few months we’ve been working on one of the newer songs fairly exclusively. We get the gist of it and find the main themes that make up the skeleton between verses and choruses.” “Everyone knows we take our time.” “All I can say is that we’ll go back Monday and do our best to finish it for you.”

It has been 10 years since the release of Tool’s last album, 10,000 Days. Tool fans have been desperately awaiting a sixth album ever since. Therefore, it was only natural for even the most cynical ones to get excited about the rumors of a new double album that started floating around earlier this year. Frontman Maynard James Keenen’s initial reaction to these rumors was to shrewdly lay them to rest with a tweet calling the rumors “dumb.” But despite Maynard’s tweet, some fans still seemed very optimistic. Revelations from Justin Chancellor, Danny Carey, and Adam Jones confirming the new album had given them reason to do so. And besides, they pointed out how Tool enjoyed messing around with the fans regarding the release of a new album. And indeed, the band has done that in the past, one example being that time they posted fake track listings before the release of Lateralus in 2001.

It had widely been speculated that the delay in the release of Tool’s sixth album was the result of frontman Maynard James Keenan’s frustration and indifference with the band’s followers. But in 2014, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Danny Carey and Adam Jones revealed that the actual cause of the delay was family commitments and an ongoing lawsuit. After the lawsuit was settled in favor of the band in 2015, Jones revealed that the band was now turning their focus to recording a new album, adding that he hoped it would be released by the end of 2015. Well, we’re nearing the end of 2016, and the new album is still nowhere in sight. But with Maynard’s latest comment, at least we have a sort of reassurance that we will definitely be graced with it in the near future.

Tool played the Aftershock Festival earlier in October, where they also played the rumored new song, “Decem.” You can check the song out, along with the entire set below.

