AMC Reveals Season Premiere Dates For ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Into The Badlands’

AMC has now announced the premiere dates for the new seasons of Better Call Saul and Into The Badlands. The third season of Better Call Saul will premiere on AMC on Monday, April 10. Into The Badlands, which is entering its second season, has a premiere date for Sunday, March 19, AMC has announced.

The network confirmed the news Saturday at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Better Call Saul, a prequel to the hugely popular and successful Breaking Bad, stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill. The show focuses on McGill’s life before he crossed paths with Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and become their shady lawyer during the events of Breaking Bad.

The show features another major character from Breaking Bad in Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks,), and the Inquisitr reported on the fact that Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) return has been teased for this upcoming season as well.

In Breaking Bad, Fring, who owned the chicken restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos, became White’s boss and eventual enemy once he had entered into a life of crime. According to Deadline, Fring’s return was confirmed at The TCA panel for Better Call Saul. Esposito said that he was “honored to be asked back,” per Deadline.

According to AMC, Season 3 of Better Call Saul will focus on “the twists and turns” of Jimmy McGill’s life as travels deeper and deeper down path that will ultimately lead to him becoming Saul Goodman.

For those unfamiliar with Into The Badlands, the show is rather unique. Set in a post-apocalyptic world somewhere deep into the future, Into The Badlands combines elements from various genres of films, including martial arts and samurai dramas. In a New York Daily News article, Alfred Gough, one of the creators of the show, explained the “genre mashup.”

“It’s a mashup of all the things we love,” Gough told the New York Daily News. “It’s martial arts, science fiction and Japanese samurai — you know, the good stuff.”

The show focuses on the character of Sunny (Daniel Wu), a motorcycle riding, sword-wielding protagonist, who spent the first season searching for a way to get out of “The Badlands.” According to AMC, Season 2 of Into The Badlands will see Sunny and the character of M.K., a teenager with special powers who was also introduced in Season 1, “separated and scattered into the wind, each impassioned in unlikely places.”

The first season of Into The Badlands consisted of only six episodes, much like the first two seasons of The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad. According to Entertainment Weekly, the new seasons of both Into The Badlands and Better Call Saul will consist of 10 episodes a piece. The first season of Into The Badlands concluded over a year ago, so it has been a long wait for fans of the show to see Season 2.

In addition to Better Call Saul and Into The Badlands, there is more on the horizon for AMC as well. AMC has several other new shows that will be premiering or returning soon, as well.

The second half of Season 7 of The Walking Dead will premiere on February 12, and many are eager to see what will happen next between Rick Grimes’ group and Negan and “The Saviors.” The second season of AMC’s Humans, a science fiction series, will premiere on February 13.

On Saturday, April 8, AMC will debut the show “The Son,” which will feature a former 007 actor in Pierce Brosnan (Goldeneye, The World Is Not Enough). The 63-year-old Brosnan will play the role of Eli McCullough, a family patriarch.

