Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Stands Behind Utah Monument

Leonardo DiCaprio has been a very vocal environmental activist and has not let up on making people aware of the very real concerns that come with global warming, despite Trump’s belief that it’s all a hoax. The Revenant star has donated millions and spoken to world leaders, including the Pope and President Obama to inspire a united front on tackling the effects.

DiCaprio is now putting his money behind one more effort that seeks to save an area of land in the western United States. In Utah, a monument is being built in an effort to preserve natural land resources. Page Six shares the details about the project.

“[Leo’s] environmental group is one of several donating to create the $1.5 million Bears Ears Community Engagement Fund, which is aimed at supporting local efforts to preserve natural resources and protect the park’s trove of ancient archaeological sites from things like looting.”

The monument and effort has been a point of debate over the issue of public land use in the West, as the publication notes. Money donated to the fund will also support five Indian tribes in their efforts and they will now have a say as to how the land is used and managed.

Such tribes were responsible for inspiring the Obama administration to build the monument, which will serve to protect the land from various activities that would bring harm to it, such as mining.

Page Six reminds that “President Barack Obama designated the 1.35-million-acre monument in the Four Corners region in December despite objections from Utah Republican leaders and rural residents who said it will add another layer of unnecessary federal control.”

DiCaprio has been behind the initiative for a while now. In 2016, he used social media to urge people to sign a petition for the cause. The monument has become a point of contention, as expected, by those who see it as a form of control and although many do see preserving the land as necessary, many are worried that there will now be too much control and disallow the public to use the land for simple activities and pass times like, fishing, hiking and camping.

As noted, Leonardo is always sure to donate and support causes involving environmental preservation and those which his star pals are passionate about. Earlier this month, DiCaprio was sure to become involved in Sean Penn’s fundraising event for J/P HRO Haitian Relief Fund, which seeks to raise money for Haitians who have been hit with tragedy over the past few years due to terrible natural disasters and poverty. Leo did his part by placing the $125,000 winning bid for an art piece by Ed Rushca.

Leonardo DiCaprio Buys Ruscha Print to Benefit Sean Penn’s Haiti Charity – Observer https://t.co/PcDAtqFrpz — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeonarDiCaprio1) January 10, 2017

DiCaprio also donated a piece from his own collection to the event- a Harmony Korine, which went for $70,000 at the swanky occasion.

As E! noted, the evening was certainly star-studded.

“The celeb guest list also included Diane Kruger, Trevante Rhodes, Lily Collins, Pamela Anderson, Jason Segel, Soleil Moon Frye, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Connie Britton, Sophia Bush, Edward Norton, Veronica Ferres, Patricia Arquette, Joel Edgerton, Rachel Zoeand Emile Hirsch.”

Additional items that went for high bids that will definitely be of great benefit to the relief effort included Madonna’s “Rebel Heart” tour dress which went for $80,000. A vintage Land Cruiser that was donated by Julia Roberts and her hubby Danny Moder went for $100,000 and Nick Jonas offered a private concert for $80,000. Courtney Love also spent a small fortune on tickets to the induction of Nirvana to the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame.

It is always heartwarming to see celebrities using their wealth to benefit those who have nothing.

[Featured Image by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images]