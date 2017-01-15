3 Doors Down, Toby Keith Slammed For Playing Trump Inauguration Gala

3 Doors Down band members are getting hit with backlash after agreeing to perform at a concert to celebrate President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. The post-grunge rock band is slated to play the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” concert on January 19, and many people are not happy about it.

3 Doors Down formed in Mississippi in 1996. The rockers are best known for the 2000 megahit “Kryptonite,” but their inauguration gig may be even more explosive due to the hate they are receiving over it.

After the inauguration announcement was made, the 3 Doors Down website was flooded with negative comments about the controversial concert. Some irate former fans threatened to boycott all of the band’s shows and others vowed to never buy any 3 Doors Down music again.

Twitter had a field day making fun of 3 Doors Down. While the band has released five more albums since hitting it big with “Kryptonite” and are set to embark on a Canadian tour this spring, some social media posters described the group as has-beens who haven’t had a paying gig in a while. Others predicted the upcoming presidential gig would be career suicide for the band.

Trump IS creating jobs. This is 3 Doors Down's first paying gig since '07. — Eli Braden (@EliBraden) January 13, 2017

Ppl angry at 3 Doors Down 4 playing at inauguration will probably cost the group 50% their album sales. So theyll sell 3 albums next year. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 14, 2017

So 3 Doors Down agreed to perform at Trump's inauguration, which is probably a huge letdown to their fan — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 14, 2017

3 Doors Down will perform at the Trump inauguration, which can only mean Hoobastank said no. — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) January 13, 2017

I don't know what's more embarrassing: 3 Doors Down having to play the Trump inauguration or Trump having 3 Doors Down play his inauguration — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) January 13, 2017

The current lineup of 3 Doors Down includes lead singer Brad Arnold, drummer Greg Upchurch, bassist Justin Biltonen, and guitarists Chris Henderson and Chet Roberts. The band has not commented on the backlash they have received regarding the inauguration concert.

In addition to 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith is on the inauguration bill. The outspoken country star told Entertainment Weekly he makes no apologies for performing at Donald Trump’s presidential gala and he touted his past presidential performances.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or military,” Keith said in a statement. “I performed at events for previous presidents [George W.] Bush and [Barack] Obama and over 200 shows in Iraq and Afghanistan for the USO.”

For this week’s #TroopsTuesday, a photo from Toby’s 2005 @theUSO tour, taken at Camp Liberty in Baghdad, Iraq. Share your stories and send your photos of Toby supporting the troops to tobytroopstuesday@gmail.com. Photo credit: Dave Gatley A photo posted by Toby Keith (@officialtobykeith) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

But despite his popularity, Keith is not immune to the backlash either. The Grammy-nominated country star was promptly slammed on social media for his agreeing to play the inaugural show.

Toby Keith had to cancel shows at two different bowling alleys to free himself up for the Trump Inauguration. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 13, 2017

Toby Keith, the guy who photoshopped Natalie Maines next to Saddam Hussein because she criticized George W. Bush? Seems about right. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 14, 2017

Toby Keith…3 Doors Down…Jackie Evancho. We're a Ferris Wheel and a few funnel cakes shy of a State Fair. — Ruben Carbajal (@rubencarbajal) January 13, 2017

I wasn't going to watch the inauguration but Toby Keith? 3 Doors Down? You can't see that line up unless you go to a Just Tires opening. — Gareth Reynolds (@reynoldsgareth) January 13, 2017

Toby Keith & 3 Doors Down? Guessing the real stars are waiting to perform at next year's impeachment concert. — Power VO (@PowerVoiceOver) January 13, 2017

While 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith will still play the inauguration concert, Broadway star Jennifer Holliday had a change of tune after initially accepting to perform at the gala. Holliday penned an open letter to The Wrap, in which she apologized to the LGBT community for agreeing to the Trump gig in the first place and “for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.” Like 3 Doors Down, Holliday was attacked by haters after she agreed to sing for Trump.

“I’ve spent all day yesterday and all last night reading all the terrible things that people were saying about me,” the Dreamgirls star told the Hollywood Reporter. “And even being called by my own black people a ‘n—–,’ a ‘house n—–,’ ‘c–n,’ ‘Uncle Tom,’ people suggesting I should kill myself, a ‘traitor,’ all kinds of things. It was very frightening and very alarming and overwhelming as well to see those kinds of things about you.”

In addition to 3 Doors Down and Toby Keith, the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” will include performances by The Piano Guys, the Frontmen of Country, the Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and teen singer Jackie Evancho. Actor Jon Voight will also participate in the event, and Lee Greenwood, who belted out his 1984 single “God Bless the U.S.A.” at the inaugurations of Ronald Reagan, George Bush and George W. Bush, will also reportedly sing the signature anthem for Trump. The concert takes place Jan. 19 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Take a look at the video below to see 3 Doors Down singing their most famous song.

[Featured Image by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images]