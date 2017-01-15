Drake, Meek Mill Boxing Match: Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Urging Boyfriend Not To Participate

Drake hearing about Meek Mill wanting to fight him in a televised boxing match has left Jennifer Lopez with no other choice but to step in, it has been alleged.

The singer recently heard about Meek’s request in wanting to fight his longtime enemy, claiming that if the two were to fight it out in a boxing ring, Mill would evidently be crowned the champion — the rapper also thinks it would make great television.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, is not fond of the idea at all. The 47-year-old, who has been dating Drake for the past two months, has urged her boyfriend not to participate or even instigate that he has some kind of interest in taking part.

According to Hollywood Life, Jennifer is very much aware of the feud between Meek and Drake, which all stemmed from Mill’s initial comments, claiming that the “One Dance” hitmaker works with several different ghostwriters to pen his hit songs.

Drake, who strongly denied Meek’s allegations, felt disrespected by the intentional move to try and hurt the brand he had built for himself and consequently decided to retaliate in the form of a diss song titled “Back to Back.” The track ended up being nominated for a Grammy and sold well over one million copies worldwide.

From what’s been gathered, Meek wants revenge, HipHopDx claims, but according to Hollywood Life, as long as Jennifer Lopez is in the picture, Drake won’t be fighting anybody — especially not for money or for the pleasure of viewers.

“Drake’s a lover not a fighter, and JLo is certainly not here for him jumping into a boxing ring and fighting,” a source tells the outlet.

“She loves her handsome, pretty and flawless man. The last thing she wants is for him to bruise that sexy face and body he’s got. She’s encouraging him to not pay any attention to Meek’s request and to simply let it go. Besides, she wants Drake to save all his energy for her!”

The source gives off the impression that Jennifer would not support Drake if he was to go against her wishes and agree to the boxing match against Meek Mill.

And considering the supposed fact that Drake is head over heels in love with J.Lo, fans seem to be convinced that a boxing match between the two rap rivals is most likely never going to happen — not in a boxing ring, at least.

As previously revealed, Jennifer Lopez and Drake are still getting to know one another, but as insiders have already mentioned, the twosome have been inseparable since the beginning of December, having attended concerts, restaurants, and gatherings as a duo. They even spent New Year’s Eve together, showing signs that this romance is off to a great start.

In the midst of reports claiming that Lopez is trying to prevent Drake from agreeing to a boxing match against Meek, just last week, it was alleged that the Canadian-born is hoping to mend his broken friendship with Nicki Minaj, who recently announced her split from Mill.

Nicki allegedly sided with Meek during the diss track drama concerning her then-boyfriend and Drake, consequently causing her former friendship with the 29-year-old to fall apart.

It’s unclear whether the twosome have spoken since Nicki announced her split from Meek Mill, but it’s rumored that Nicki plans to release a new album later this year, and if she ends up patching things up with Drake, the rapper will most likely feature on the forthcoming record.

What do you make of a boxing match between Drake and Meek Mill — would you watch?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]