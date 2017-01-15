Rob Kardashian Encouraging Lamar Odom To Reconcile With Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Romance

Rob Kardashian is all for Lamar Odom trying his best to get back with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, it has been alleged.

The troubled reality star, who once considered the former NBA player as an older brother, doesn’t see why the father-of-two shouldn’t try his luck and see whether or not he still stands a chance to make things right with Khloe.

It will be easier said than done, with sources having revealed that Khloe Kardashian is the happiest she’s ever been now that she’s in a blossoming relationship with Tristan Thompson. The socialite has already bought a house nearby Tristan’s in Cleveland, indicating that Khloe is fully committed to the romance.

So, what could possibly make Rob Kardashian think that Lamar Odom still stands a chance with his ex-wife?

Now that the former Clippers player has successfully completed a one-month program in rehab, Lamar is believed to have refrained from anything that could potentially trigger another meltdown — one that would evidently lead to yet another relapse.

According to reports, Lamar has been determined to keep himself on the right path this time, and from what’s been gathered, Rob has always stayed in touch with Odom. Though his famous sister is no longer with Odom, the sock designer has remained in touch with his former brother-in-law and fully supports his move to get his wife back.

“Rob’s happy Lamar’s turning his life around and thinks he should definitely go after Khloe [Kardashian] if that’s who he really loves,” an insider tells Hollywood Life. “Rob’s all for it! They were in love like no other and Rob remembers all the good times they had and how happy Lamar made her.”

According to the outlet, Rob Kardashian sees a lot of similarities in his relationship with Blac Chyna to Lamar and Khloe’s chaotic marriage. The 29-year-old, however, firmly believes that if the love between the two was as genuine as it appeared, Lamar should not have any problems winning back the woman that he claimed had changed his life for the better.

Rob and Chyna argue and fight all the time, the source claims, but that doesn’t mean that they don’t have an incredible bond to one another, alluding to the idea that Khloe Kardashian is still in love with Lamar and would presumably want to get back with Lamar if he was to change his ways.

“He and [Blac] Chyna go through it like cats and dogs, but at the end of the day, they love each other and that conquers all. Rob fully supports Lamar in his efforts to get Khloe back.”

It should be mentioned that it was only last month when sources claimed that Khloe had made plans to move forward with her relationship to Tristan Thompson, with one insider claiming that the couple has already discussed the idea of getting married and having children.

The 32-year-old loved Lamar more than any man she’s ever been with, which she has openly stressed in previous interviews, but for her to get back with the man who also ended up breaking her heart and ruining their marriage doesn’t seem to be something that Khloe has much interest in, regardless of wether Lamar has changed his ways or not.

As previously mentioned, Kardashian is said to be extremely proud of Odom for taking it upon himself to check into a rehab clinic and save himself from his alleged battle with drugs and alcohol, but at this given point, Khloe is beyond happy with Tristan.

Not even Rob’s wise words to Lamar can change the supposed fact that Khloe will not leave Thompson for her ex-husband.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]