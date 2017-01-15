Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth: Why She’s Allegedly Hesitating To Marry Longtime Fiancé

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth continue to keep fans wondering why they have yet to tie the knot, considering the fact that they’ve been engaged for almost a year.

The on-again, off-again couple has made endless headlines over the past couple of months, with some reports alleging that Miley’s disagreements with her fiancé regarding their wedding are what has delayed the entire process of just getting the singer to walk down the aisle.

It was initially said that Cyrus and her beau planned to marry over the summer of 2016, but those plans fell through when neither one of them could decide whether they were going to organize the wedding in Australia, with Liam’s family, or with Miley and her parents in California.

The next hurdle that allegedly prevented the couple from tying the knot that very same year was Miley Cyrus’ sudden decision to sign on for NBC’s The Voice. Her work commitments would have clashed with her plans to start planning for her wedding to Liam, which supposedly ended up being the reason why the singer and her beau are now planning to get married sometime this year.

It’s been a whirlwind year for the two, and while fans have their doubts regarding the couple’s relationship and whether they will ever tie the knot, a source tells Hollywood Life that nothing has changed in Miley and Liam’s relationship.

The duo is just as obsessed with one another as when they first met on the set of The Last Song in 2010. They have so much history together and are head over heels in love with one another. If they are going to get married, it would be under the right circumstances and during a time when it fits into their schedule.

Cyrus is allegedly planning to release her followup record to 2013’s Bangerz this year, meaning that she’ll be committing herself to yet another grueling scheduling plan. Still, it will leave her with enough time to plan the ideal wedding.

The insider makes it known that Miley Cyrus and Liam are not rushing for marriage. They are happy just being engaged to one another. Whether they tie the knot or not, it doesn’t change how they feel for one another, Hollywood Take notes, so even if it doesn’t happen this year, it will happen eventually.

“Miley Cyrus and Liam are fully committed to each other,” a source tells the outlet. “They are determined not to make the same mistakes they did before, and they’ve vowed to take it slow… Their relationship this time around is really awesome.”

The insider concludes by mentioning that Miley Cyrus and Hemsworth definitely want to get married in the near future. They’re both convinced that they’ll spend the rest of their lives with one another, so a wedding is definitely in the works — but, again, the timing has to be right.

“‘They’re in no rush to tie the knot,’ our insider spilled. But when they do get hitched, ‘it will be forever. They take marriage very seriously, and that’s the main reason they don’t want to rush into anything.'”

Miley Cyrus has already confirmed that she’ll be returning to The Voice later this year, followed with the supposed release of her upcoming studio album.

While fans may not be happy about Cyrus’ decision to prioritize her career over plans to marry Liam Hemsworth, as the source already mentions, whether Miley Cyrus marries Liam or not, it won’t change the undying love she has for the actor.

Miley Cyrus, who rarely talks about her engagement and wedding plans in public, has yet to address new reports claiming that she’s taking her time with her plans to eventually marry Liam Hemsworth.

