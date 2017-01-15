Will ABC Cancel ‘Once Upon A Time’ Season 7? Jennifer Morrison Talks Uncertain Future As Her Contract Not Renewed

Once Upon a Time has now entered a realm of uncertainty where the future of every show hangs in the balance. ABC’s fairy tale-inspired series, which debuted in 2011, might or might not be returning for Season 7 later this fall, according to Jennifer Morrison, who plays Emma Swan (also known as the Savior) on the series. Also, the actress’ contract is up for renewal in April. Meanwhile, ABC’s entertainment president, Channing Dungey, has said that he was still discussing Once Upon a Time Season 7 with the series co-creators, Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

Morrison’s character is central to Once Upon a Time‘s current story-arc, which according to Dungey, might be drawing to an end in the second half of Season 6. During TCA winter press tour, he indicated that the series might not continue with the same narrative if it gets a new season order.

He said that the series co-creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz had visited him with potential ideas for Once Upon a Time Season 7. He would be meeting them again in a couple of weeks after they had reworked their story, taking into consideration the inputs provided by the ABC team, Deadline reported.

“Eddy and Adam came in and talked with me right before the holiday about what some of their potential ideas might be for Season 7. There was some interesting stuff, we gave them some feedback, and they are now working and are going to come back and sit with me in a couple of weeks.”

Moreover, Dungey also said that Kitsis and Horowitz were planning to explore a new narrative for Once Upon a Time, according to Entertainment Weekly (EW). It, however, does not mean that they would not bring back the original cast members, ABC entertainment president said.

“[The co-creators] would be looking for the seventh season to be a springboard in a new direction from a narrative standpoint, which doesn’t necessarily mean that we’re not bringing cast back, it’s just how do you kind of hit the reset button in a way that gives you opportunity to expand the stories that we’re telling?”

Jennifer Morrison, on the other hand, is not sure about her appearance on Once Upon a Time Season 7 as she has not yet begun her new contract negotiations. She is also uncertain about the future of the series. The actress told podcast The Drop-In, as quoted by TV Guide, that they were yet to hear from ABC about Season 7 status, adding that they were in limbo because it was not clear whether ABC would retain the old cast for the potential new season in case they were reworking the story.

“My contract ends in April on Once Upon a Time, I don’t know what that means. They haven’t picked up the show officially yet — they might, they might not. We are just waiting now to see if the network decides to continue with the show — and if they do continue with the show, if they’re going to rework it to be something else, or if they’re going to invite people to stay. We’re just in a holding pattern right now.”

It should not come as a surprise if Morrison’s character is written out of the series, or if the actress is asked to portray a new character in Once Upon a Time Season 7. In one of his interviews with EW, Kitsis has said that Morrison’s Savior was fated to die just like rest of the Saviors.

When Once Upon a Time Season 6 returns with the second installment in March, the Savior will be seen facing her mortality. The midseason finale introduced her slayer, Gideon (Giles Matthey), the son of Gold (Robert Carlyle) and Belle (Emilie de Ravin).

Emma is fated to die and that is the destiny that we learned all Saviors face. That is going to be coming to a head — it is going to resonate in the finale and it will definitely come to a head in the next half of the season when we return.

Once Upon a Time Season 6 is currently on a three-month hiatus. According to ABC, Season 6 Episode 11, titled “Tougher than the Rest,” will air on Sunday, March 5.

