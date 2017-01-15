Bella Hadid Reportedly Hates Selena Gomez For Stealing The Weeknd: Her Revenge Plan Revealed

Bella Hadid has no interest in remaining friends with Selena Gomez now that she’s officially said to be dating The Weeknd, it has been alleged.

The up-and-coming model, who recently walked in the famous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, is absolutely livid about the supposed fact that Gomez is hooking up with her ex-boyfriend, who Bella has shared an on-again, off-again romance with for years.

For all that Hadid knew, she would have seen herself getting back with The Weeknd in the near future, and if not, then it just wasn’t meant to be. But to find out that a friend of hers is dating her former lover has triggered Bella to react in quite a negative way.

According to Hollywood Life, the 19-year-old would have expected Selena to at least have the decency to reach out and give her pal a warning about the photos that surfaced earlier this week, seeing Gomez and The Weeknd kissing and hugging one another.

Even if there wasn’t a call made to Bella Hadid, there are ways that the model would have liked to be informed about the relationship before the world did, and the fact that she had to find out about it via social media has left quite the impression on Gigi’s little sister.

While Bella and Selena may not have been as close as the singer is with Gigi, as revealed by Entertainment Tonight, there’s a lack of respect on the singer’s behalf. Not letting a supposed friend know that Gomez is hooking up with their ex-boyfriend was the wrong way to handle the situation, the source adds.

For all the outlet knows, the feud between Selena and Bella is only getting started. And fans should most certainly not think that Hadid could ever forgive Gomez for doing her dirty like that. Bella is utterly disappointed and hurt, which evidently saw her unfollow the “Hands To Myself” songstress from all of her social media platforms.

“Bella [Hadid] feels like she’s been stabbed in the back,” a source explains to the outlet, noting that the model can’t believe how the person that she considered a friend has done her dirty like that.

“She just doesn’t understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see. She’s also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on. It’s only been two months. This is all very hurtful.”

As the insider already mentions, Bella Hadid’s split with The Weeknd is still fairly fresh, with reports having claimed that there was even a chance the twosome were going to get back together back in December.

Of course, now that the R&B singer is reportedly dating Selena, Bella Hadid’s chances of landing another shot with her ex-boyfriend are next to none. Since the split is still on her mind, and now having to process the idea of a friend hooking up with her former partner, Bella is in complete shambles about the whole thing and can’t believe how Selena handled the entire situation.

Do you think it’s right for Bella to push the blame on Selena and stress that the “Good For You” singer should have let her know about the relationship with The Weeknd before making it public to the world?

After all, Selena is much closer pals with Gigi, giving the impression that Gomez and Bella are only mutual pals. Still, should there have been a heads up prior to making the relationship official?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]