Selena Gomez Allegedly Quitting Taylor Swift Girl Squad Over The Weeknd Romance: Bella Hadid Furious?

Selena Gomez is receiving a lot of backlash from her closest pals now that the singer is said to have confirmed the supposed fact she’s seeing R&B singer The Weeknd, it’s been alleged.

Multiples photos of the alleged couple sharing kisses and hugging one another surfaced on the internet earlier this week, and it wasn’t long until Selena’s girl squad, supposedly led by Taylor Swift, had formed their opinion about the romance.

One of the notable things about The Weeknd dating Selena Gomez is that the former Disney Channel star is good pals with Bella, who often associates herself with the girl squad, which includes the likes of sister Gigi, Ellie Goulding, Cara Delevingne, to name a few.

According to Hollywood Life, nobody is giving the thumbs up to Selena and her new relationship with The Weeknd — mainly because he’s Bella’s ex-boyfriend and it simply causes conflict between friendships, particularly the one between Hadid and Gomez.

“Abel is extremely protective of Selena right now,” a source gushes to the outlet. “Especially since her friends are hating on her for being with him. He doesn’t think that’s fair. When a relationship is over it’s over, period.”

Given by what the insider has said, Selena Gomez couldn’t care less about the people who aren’t approving of her new romance — she’s assuring herself that when a relationship is over between two people, anyone is allowed to date that person, even if it’s the friend of an ex.

The “Hands To Myself” star, who completed a lengthy rehab program in Tennessee over the summer, has been in a much happier state as of late. Having returned to Los Angeles and simply surrounded herself with the people she loves the most, Selena has made a tremendous turnaround with her ongoing lupus, depression, and anxiety battle.

From what’s been gathered, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd love each other’s company, and while neither of them has officially admitted to being in a relationship with one another, the photos of the twosome kissing one another was all the evidence that fans needed.

“It’s all good. He and Selena are bonding like crazy and he’s going to make sure she gets all the love she needs from him. He’s been digging Selena for a while,” the source continued when explaining The Weeknd’s attraction to Gomez, who he’s allegedly had a crush on for a while.

Following the news that Selena had linked up with the 26-year-old R&B singer, Bella Hadid wasted no time to unfollow the former childhood star from all of her social media platforms including Instagram, Huffington Post notes.

The model, who walked in last year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the very first time, is devastated by the thought of just knowing that her former pal is hooking up with an ex-boyfriend — one she supposedly still has feelings for.

The situation is uncomfortable for everyone, but Selena Gomez can’t help who she loves, and if that means she has to distance herself from “hating friends,” as the source called it, it doesn’t seem as if the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” star will have a problem in doing so.

Gomez is currently said to be working on her followup to her previous record, Revival, and fans have already shared their excitement for the singer’s new music, convinced that she will most definitely be collaborating with The Weeknd on a song together.

All in all, sources claim that Selena is happy in her new-found relationship and if her friends won’t accept it, the 24-year-old will happily move on with her life without the people she once considered her closest pals.

