Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes Marriage Does Not Inspire ‘The Arrangement,’ Confirms Show’s Creator

Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes high-profile marriage caught a lot of media coverage due to the star’s involvement with the Church of Scientology. A lot has been said and published about the former couple and there were rumors that their life story has inspired an upcoming TV series The Arrangement, but the creator of the upcoming American drama recently revealed the truth behind their inspiration and how the life of Tom and Katie does not take part in it.

In 2016, E! released the trailer for The Arrangement and many viewers found that the narrative of the story was highly inspired by the love life of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. But the show’s creator, Jonathan Abrahams recently told BuzzFeed News that their TV series is not at inspired by the former couple.

The Arrangement‘s first trailer was released on May 16, 2016, and its premises follows “…a young actress, Megan (Christine Evangelista), gets a chance to audition opposite a motorcycle-riding Hollywood heartthrob, Kyle West (Josh Henderson). They start to fall in love, but there’s a problem: He’s a member of a mysterious organization and buddies with its nefarious leader, Terrence Anderson (Michael Vartan). As Kyle and Megan get serious — a contract marriage is on the table — Terrence wants to exert an ominous amount of control over Kyle’s personal life.”

Furthermore, the released trailer also shows that the Kyle offers a $10 million marriage contract to Megan, which she is hesitant to accept.

For many viewers, Megan can be inspired by Katie Holmes, who made a name for herself by starring in Dawson’s Creek before she met Tom. The character of Kyle resembles Tom Cruise, who became nation’s heartthrob after featuring in some action-packed films like Top Gun and Mission Impossible series. Furthermore, Kyle’s association with a mysterious organization can be compared with Tom’s involvement with the Church of Scientology.

So, E! is making a Katie Holmes / Tom Cruise biopic miniseries called #thearrangement. I smell a lawsuit! Someone alert the Scientologists!! — Texican in NYC (@aTexicanInNYC) January 9, 2017

When it comes to a contract marriage, it was reported back in 2016 that Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s divorce agreement prohibits the actress from publicly dating until 2017. According to Radar Online, when the celebrated couple decided to end their high-profile marriage, the actress signed a clause that prevents her from publicly embarrassing the superstar in any way. As per the divorce agreement or the contract, Katie is not allowed to talk about Tom’s personal life or comment on Scientology.

“She’s allowed to date, but she cannot do so in a public fashion, and she’s not supposed to let any boyfriend near their daughter, Suri,” the report further added. “Katie wanted out of the marriage so badly, she agreed to the terms — and got $4.8 million in child support, plus another $5 million for herself.

Tom and Katie’s fans can instantly see the connection between the real life and the TV series’ storyline. However, show’s creator does not think like that.

“I know people are going to draw these comparisons but I’m not going to create story based on my fear of that or try to encourage that. I’m not working toward hitting the thing that happened three years down the road with Tom and Katie or asking, How do I get to a couch-jumping moment? None of that ever entered my mind,” Abrahams told BuzzFeed News during his recent telephonic conversation. “I am not in the business of doing an exposé. I’ll leave that to others who are doing it probably much better than I can.”

Abrahams further added that the challenge with The Arrangement was to find to way to bring down the larger-than-life world of Hollywood to reality so that the viewers can connect it with their own lives.

“One of the challenges I was really excited about was taking a situation like an arrangement and trying to find a way to normalize it. Like, trying to find out how real, actual thinking people get involved in a situation like this and have them not be simply desperate for fame,” he said.

The Arrangement premieres in March on E! Do you think that storyline is inspired by Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ love story? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]