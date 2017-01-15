Kanye West Divorce Rumors: Confronting Kim Kardashian Heist Attackers To Save Marriage?

Kanye West is determined to come face-to-face with the group of Parisian attackers who have reportedly been arrested.

Earlier this week, Entertainment Tonight revealed that close to a dozen men were taken into custody as police officers in France had built up enough evidence to assume that the people in question had something to do with the infamous Paris robbery.

As previously revealed back in October, Kim feared for her life when a group of masked attackers barged into her apartment and demanded the reality star to give up her personal belongings, including her $7 million wedding ring.

Kanye West has seen how much the events in Paris have affected Kim. According to reports, the mother-of-two was terrified of leaving her home for weeks on end, and eventually opted to live with her mother, Kris Jenner, in Calabasas while Kanye West was continuing his “Saint Pablo Tour.”

Everybody feared for Kim’s safety at the time and to have thought that Kanye West could have lost the mother of his children just gets him angry and emotional, which is why the “Stronger” rapper is urging his team to get him out to Paris when a trial kicks off for the robbery case.

“Kim may be terrified to face the people who robbed her, but Kanye sure is hell isn’t,” the source tells Hollywood Life. “He wants to go to Paris and get a good look at those punks who terrified his wife and give them a piece of his mind. He’s got a lot to say to them.”

“He’d love nothing more than to unleash his wrath on those bastards and give them that good stare down that Kanye’s known for. He doesn’t know much about Paris law, but he’d love to be there when the judge bangs the gavel and sentence those suckers to years in jail.”

Unconfirmed reports at the time had also claimed that the Paris robbery attack caused an enormous strain on Kim’s marriage to Kanye West.

The rapper was tied into performing across the country while his wife was struggling to get her life back on track while trying to raise their two children, Saint and North.

Endless problems and supposed arguments erupted, which eventually led multiple outlets to believe that Kanye West and Kim were on the verge of splitting up and filing their divorce papers, but with how things have been going lately, it seems the couple is doing the quite opposite.

Kim made her anticipated return to social media earlier this week, sharing several private photos of Kanye spending time with their children and being active as a family.

And now that it’s being reported that Kanye West wants to head out to Paris to confront the man that almost took Kim’s life, it is evidently clear to fans that rumors concerning the couple’s possible breakup are untrue.

As revealed by the E! network, who confirmed the news on Monday, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family’s famous reality show, will screen the aftermath of Kim’s robbery ordeal when the program returns in March.

It’s also been confirmed that Kanye West’s hospitalization will also be documented, knowing that fans are eager to know how and what transpired for the 39-year-old hitmaker to irrationally burst out and suffer a traumatic breakdown.

Kanye has yet to confirms reports that he will be jetting out to Europe, but considering the fact that he has now officially canceled his tour and is taking a supposed break from the music industry, West has all the time to fly wherever he wants to.

What do you make of Kanye wanting to head on out to Paris to see the men who reportedly caused all the trauma and hurt in his family’s life?

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]