‘Prison Break’ Season 5: 2017 Trailer, Release Date And Things To Expect

Prison Break is returning with Season 5 in 2017, and the new trailer reveals that Michael Scofield is still alive but in yet another prison. His brother Lincoln and some of his old friends are going to help him escape in what looks like an exciting nine episodes. Season 5 of Prison Break has an official release date: April 4th on Fox and it airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c. There is no announcement for when it airs in the UK or Australia yet.

The viral trailer begins with Michael stating that he died seven years ago leaving behind his wife, brother and child. It also shows Michael Scofield’s corpse, which suggest that he really did die. T-Bag comes to Lincoln with information about his brother and Fernando Sucre volunteers to help his old friend, along with C-Note.

It seems like Michael is locked up in the Middle East in Yemen, and the country is in the middle of a civil war, which makes the escape that much more exciting. The trailer suggests that Michael and his crew with have to break out of the prison, as well as the country.

When Prison Break ended, Michael Scofield actually never died on camera. It the new revival series, it seems like Michael ended up working for an organization and he may not be the same in Season 5. It is not clear whether he is a good guy or bad guy. T-Bag may have also changed quite a bit in the last seven years and the conniving convict may actually be on the right side this time. Agent Kellerman is also expected to star in the new series. However, there is not much information on the role he will play in Prison Break Season 5.

Where it all started pic.twitter.com/0XJVsosHfO — ㅤㅤPrison Break (@prisonn_break_) January 14, 2017

There will also be new cast members with Sara Tancredi and Lincoln having new love interest. This will make Michael and Sara’s reunion interesting. Michael also did not get to see his son grow up, and we will get to see how Michael reacts to reuniting with his family in Season 5.

According to Digital Spy, Wentworth Miller, who plays Michael, gave us some insight into his character in the new season.

“He’s been up to some not so nice things and there’s a question as to whether or not he’s even qualified to be considered a good man. “Has he crossed the line in a way that he can never come back? That’s at the heart of the story we’re currently telling.”

We're filled with gratitude after yesterday's #PrisonBreak panel. Thanks to all our fans for spreading the word! https://t.co/w7icndojzf pic.twitter.com/2etgAFCjUw — Prison Break (@PrisonBreak) January 13, 2017

Although there are only nine episodes in Prison Break Season 5, Miller suggested that the series may go on depending on the reception for the revival, telling Digital Spy the following.

“There’s always room for more, in my mind. As long as it’s a story that’s worth telling, as long as it feels justified and cool and edgy. “It has to be something that’s not going to let the fans down, that’s going to satisfy and surprise. I’m open to the conversation.”

Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell worked together in Legends of Tomorrow, and it could have been a precursor to the pair reuniting on Prison Break. The actors talked about what it is like working together in an interview with ETOnline.

“We are like brothers at this point,” Miller said. “When I see him, there’s a level of comfort and familiarity that is like when I get together with family. I know that he has my back and I have his, and we get each other’s rhythm and style. We have a shorthand on set, so there’s a layer of comfort when I work with Dom.”

Prison Break Season 5 has a release date of April 2017.

Are you looking forward to the return of Prison Break?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]