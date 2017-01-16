Hollywood Stars Make Video Defiantly Singing ‘I Will Survive’ Ahead Of Trump’s Inauguration

There is no love lost between Donald Trump and Hollywood.

A portion of Hollywood’s most famous stars came together to sing a cover of “I Will Survive” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration on Friday. In the video release, movie stars like Amy Adams, Chris Pine, Taraji P. Henson, Matthew McConaughey, Emma Stone, Hailee Steinfeld, and many more came together to do a rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s 1979 disco classic.

Good grief..more Hollywood lib garbage. Their careers are going to sink..smhhttps://t.co/IeovPkswSM — 1♦20♦17♦Joy! ✝✡ (@Laff_Out_Lawd) January 15, 2017

According to Us Magazine, the video made public by W Magazine and Conde Nast Entertainment deemed it the remedy to a pained Hollywood still reeling from the stunning win of the billionaire businessman against all odds. It is an open secret that most people in Hollywood were hoping Hillary Clinton would win the race to the White House.

The video has Andrew Garfield joking that “this is going to be interesting guys.”

Joel Edgerton goes on to say, “I’m not sure that I will survive, but that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The video has already racked close to 2 million views, but Trump supporters are far from impressed and slammed the video as “pathetic,” “uncool,” and ” “out of touch.”

#lomasvisto W Magazine junta a 21 actores y actrices de Hollywood para cantar 'I will survive' contra Trump https://t.co/78Ox1839yz pic.twitter.com/Qttjbfet16 — Europa Press (@europapress) January 12, 2017

There have been plenty of rumblings in Hollywood since Mr. Trump won the election. One of the most noteworthy events so far this year was Meryl Streep making a speech against the president-elect at this year’s Golden Globes. The 67-year-old actress had revealed that Trump was not setting a good example for the rest of the world after he mocked a disabled reporter during one of his campaigns.

Many Trump supporters rallied to his aid on Twitter, adding that the president-elect does not care what celebrities said about him. The 70-year-old politician had taken to Twitter and attacked the Postcards from the Edge actress as being one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood. He also called her a “Hillary flunk who lost big.”

Liberal snowflake Hollywood stars come under fire for 'pathetic' video which shows them singing 'I Will Survive'

https://t.co/ynOrRlmT6D — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) January 14, 2017

This is a joke right? Hollywood stars pathetic video shows them singing 'I Will Survive' about Trump's inauguration.https://t.co/ZDmO8YTSZY — Steve Hansen (@stevenmhansen) January 15, 2017

I guess Hollywood and Alt Left elite just can't handle thought of POTUS Trump

Celebrities under firehttps://t.co/7A1oJX9evU via @MailOnline — vancouverfirst (@vancouverfirst1) January 15, 2017

Chris Pine bellows the famous line of the song and is supported by Steinfeld, who sings the second line with a terrified look on her face. Actress Natalie Portman opts to read the words only, unlike other movie stars who were more animated. Adams and Stone take their lines even as they dance, Dev Patel and Felicity Jones, like other stars, punctuate the video to play their part. Henson waves her finger at the camera, giving the impression that she is incensed before she attempts a higher note and dances into the background.

Trump is yet to comment on the video.

However, actress Zoe Saldana is speaking out against her colleagues. During an interview with the Daily Beast (per the New York Daily News), the Avatar star revealed that the persistent bullying of Trump by Hollywood spurred middle-class Americans to vote for him.. The Star Trek actress said Hollywood made it personal and tried to get back at a man who was doing everything wrong in their eyes. Unfortunately, Middle America empathized with him and rooted for him as the underdog.

Zoe Saldana says Hollywood bullied Donald Trump (via @toofab) https://t.co/Z3YNplRugz — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2017

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies. We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong…and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

The 38-year-old actress insists she is not a Trump supporter but still has many surprised that she has apportioned blame to Hollywood. Saldana, who is Hispanic with Puerto Rican and Dominican ties, is no stranger to controversy. She came under fire last year for darkening her skin and wearing facial prosthetics to play Nina Simone in the biopic Nina. Movie executives had defended her move, arguing that actors who closely resembled the singer had turned the role down.

[Featured Image by Rodolfo Salgado/iStockPhoto]