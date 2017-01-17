House of Cards Season 5 Release Date And Beau Willimon’s Leave: What To Expect In The Upcoming Season

As House of Cards Season 5 dawns before its fans, the characters Frank and Claire Underwood will be faced with a clear aim to destroy each other. Expectations for the fifth season of House of Cards are high and the political drama will reach new heights as the Presidential election closes in on the two candidates. Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire (Robin Wright) will stop at nothing to find a way to destroy each other amidst their political struggles.

According to reports on the fifth season of House of Cards, it will only be a matter of time before Claire is prepared to stand up to her husband in order to remove him from the most powerful position in the free world. In the previous season of the series, Claire was very busy trying to establish that encounter. However, fans are quite aware that Frank will not suffer defeat and most likely has prepared a contingency plan.

If Frank manages to do away with Claire then he is almost certain to lose everything, including his family and career. Frank also has the upper hand this time and will try to use Claire’s most likely trip with Tom Yates (Paul Sparks) as his trump card. If their romance comes under the public eye, it’ll lead to an interesting turn of events later on in the season.

In another order of things in a related story, the actor Kevin Spacey recently visited other countries to promote the series and was pleasantly surprised to see how big the series has become worldwide. The actor expressed his surprise at how many fans came to events, especially those that took place in the city of Macao.

As far as his experience in Macao is concerned, Spacey said, “I went to Macao I went on stage and it was like when a rock star enters the stage. About 300 Chinese fans took to the stage and I spent all the time taking photos with them in the background. I returned to my hotel and asked some friends “What has happened? And they answered me; “The interest in House of Cards is enormous in China.”

Though House of Cards has not announced the exact release date for its fifth season, Netflix will be confirming the premiere date within January. So far, the series has experienced spectacular growth around the world since the beginning of its first season. It has been awarded six Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes.

Netflix has renewed its series star for a fifth season, but the creator and showrunner of House of Cards, Beau Willimon, has chosen not to continue in the political drama, as reported by Variety:

“I am very grateful to Netflix and MRC, my colleagues in the executive production, our two glowing stars, Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, our talented writers as well as the amazing cast and crew with whom I have had the privilege of working,” Willimon said.

He later explained, “after five years and four seasons, it’s time for me to move on to new endeavors, but I’m supremely proud of what we’ve built together, wish the show much-continued success, and leave it in the hands of a very capable team.”

Kevin Spacey, the protagonist of the series as the Machiavellian politician Frank Underwood, will be on board in the next season as noted by Netflix. The fourth season of House of Cards will come to the platform on March 4.

“Netflix and MRC owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Beau Willimon for his strong narrative vision for ‘House of Cards‘ over the show’s first four seasons. As an Academy Award nominated writer, he made his first foray into television and built a riveting and critically acclaimed series, establishing his place in TV history. The producers, cast, and crew join us in wishing Beau the best in his next creative adventure,” according to a statement by Netflix.

