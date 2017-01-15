Naked Woman Steals Police Car, Video Released

A naked woman who stole a police car in Arizona two weeks ago is getting more exposure than she bargained for. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s office recently released bodycam video of the naked woman as she walks around a local gas station. The woman then proceeds to jump behind the wheel of the police car and speeds off leaving the deputy in her dust.

According to the New York Post, Deputy Francisco Campillo approached the naked woman, later identified as 31-year-old Lisa Luna, as she was nonchalantly walking down the street. When initially contacted by the officer, Luna stated she had been raped. The deputy walked around to the other side of the vehicle to retrieve a blanket to help the naked woman cover up and as he came back around to the driver’s side, Luna jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

Luna remained in the buff for about 70 miles as police officers from multiple agencies took chase. The woman drove from Gila Bend to Eloy before crashing into a median on Interstate 10. Deputy Campillo received minor injuries in the incident.

According to KTLA, the naked woman was taken away by ambulance to the hospital following the accident. According to Phoenix news station ABC 15, Luna recanted her rape allegations and was booked into jail two days later. Luna admitted that she had gotten naked after taking methamphetamine and spice and that it was most likely her drug use that prompted her to steal the deputy’s car.

Lisa Luna told local Phoenix NBC television affiliate 12 News that she had been living on the streets and had wanted to “let go” and “die.” She insisted she didn’t remember much about her naked grand theft auto spree.

“I felt like I was, I want to say, possessed, like I didn’t have control. I didn’t remember the whole ride until I had sobered up again. I remember feeling like my skin was burning, like I was on fire. I remember a lot of people not wanting me to leave. I was hearing things, it was a lot of things, but I don’t know what exactly it was I was under the influence of,” Luna said.

Police were waiting for blood results to confirm that she was on meth and spice at the time of her crime because her story frequently changed. She faces charges for fleeing from law enforcement, possession of the stolen MCSO vehicle, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, aggravated assault on a police officer, and false reporting.

Luna’s nude escapade wasn’t the only naked law enforcement encounter to make national headlines recently. Just a week before the Arizona woman stole the police car, a naked man in Tampa, Florida, made the news after running around and jumping on cars on Dale Mabry Highway. Security camera footage captured him sprinting into the street.

Police say the 39-year-old male, who was later identified as Nathan Hamilton, also appeared to be high on drugs. Hamilton died at the hospital later that day.

It’s been a strange beginning of the new year for Arizona’s law enforcement officers. This last week a Department of Public Safety officer was rescued by an armed bystander.

According to NBC News, the Arizona DPS officer was responding to a shots fired call when he came across a single roll-over vehicle accident. The officer pulled over and as he was setting up flares, was ambushed by a man wielding a gun. The officer was shot twice before engaging in a fistfight with the suspect.

A passerby on the freeway saw the suspect on top of the police officer and pulled over to see if the trooper needed help. The passerby eventually ended up shooting and killing the suspect. The officer is listed in serious but stable condition.

[Featured Image by Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo]