WWE News: Real Reason Why WWE Canceled John Cena Vs. The Undertaker For ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Revealed

It was revealed earlier this week that Vince McMahon had canceled the upcoming feud between John Cena and The Undertaker for Wrestlemania 33, but it has not been revealed why he changed his mind. Last year for Wrestlemania 32, the WWE Universe thought Cena vs. Undertaker would take place in Dallas, but John Cena’s shoulder injury and The Undertaker’s possible retirement made the fans believe their dream match would never happen.

Until recently, the expectation was that Cena would face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble and The Undertaker would win the Royal Rumble match and challenge him for the title at Wrestlemania. It has been reported that WWE officials may have been planning for Undertaker to walk into Orlando as the WWE Champion, but all of those plans have been scrapped, according to the latest news.

Apparently, Vince McMahon pulled the plug on the John Cena vs. The Undertaker feud for a very specific reason. It’s being reported that Vince saw the potential card for Wrestlemania and had a different vision for the show. He began to look at the benefits of looking at the long-term impact of having a match like Cena vs. Undertaker where no one truly gains anything and doesn’t help to create any new stars for WWE’s future.

Unless Vince McMahon backtracks again, John Cena will not be facing The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando later this year. A lot of WWE fans will be disappointed, but both men being featured in separate matches on the grandest stage of them all opens up all kinds of interesting possibilities. For John Cena, his match with AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the WWE Royal Rumble is now really unpredictable.

Many people were expecting John Cena to defeat Styles and become the WWE Champion for the 16th time, which would tie Ric Flair for the most World titles in wrestling history. WWE officials have changed a lot of their plans for Wrestlemania, but Cena winning the title at the WWE Royal Rumble is still likely. The only problem is he will be forced to lose the WWE title before his hiatus shortly after Wrestlemania 33.

WWE officials could be planning for the Cena vs. Styles feud to last through Wrestlemania.It was recently reported that WWE is planning for AJ Styles to face Shane McMahon on the grandest stage of them all. But, another report is claiming that Samoa Joe is very likely to debut at the WWE Royal Rumble and receive a monster push on the main roster. John Cena vs. Samoa Joe has been rumored in the past, so WWE could be planning Cena vs. Joe for Wrestlemania 33.

As of this writing, The Undertaker’s opponent for Wrestlemania is unknown. He has been featured on both Raw and SmackDown over the past few months, so he’s technically free to wrestle for either brand on WWE television. The Undertaker winning the Royal Rumble match is still a strong possibility, but there is a lot of speculation about his opponent being a part of Raw and not SmackDown. That shortens the list a little bit.

According to a recent report, there are said to be three names at the top of the list. They are Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens. Balor will be back in time for Wrestlemania after losing several months to an injury, and their dueling entrances alone would be amazing. It’s been reported that Vince McMahon would like to see Reigns vs. Undertaker because he believes it will help Roman become a bigger star in WWE.

Kevin Owens may be the most logical choice. Owens vs. Undertaker has been rumored before. Owens is the top heel on Raw and arguably in all of WWE, so working with The Undertaker is a natural story to tell for Wrestlemania. The Undertaker will receive a face reaction from the WWE Universe, so working a top heel is likely WWE’s plan, which explains the recent changes that have been made to the Wrestlemania 33 card.

[Featured Image by WWE]