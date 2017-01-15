Saturday Success Stories: New England Patriots, Triple H, and Alec Baldwin As ‘Donald Trump’ Steal the Headlines [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Peter Bahi and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

While most may not consider the story of the Ringling Brothers closing down,when you’re in business for well over 100 years, it becomes a clear indication that you did something right. Today’s success stories have contributed in each of their professions with highest honor, which brings me great joy in acknowledging their stories for today.

New England Patriots Stay Hot:

We all have gotten used to the New England Patriots winning every season. The pairing of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady is as strong as Donald Trump and Steve Harvey–bad comparison, but you get the idea. The two have dominated as a pairing for well over a century; nothing seems to appear that they will be slowing down anytime soon either.

Today’s 34-16 victory over the Houston Texans, who now have to go into the off-season again with questions at Quarterback as Brock Owsweiler went 23-40 with a touchdown and three interceptions. The Patriots became the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the conference championship six years in a row, according to the New York Times.

Tom Brady had a decent performance, with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and threw for close to 300 yards passing. Most importantly, he ended the game healthy, and will now prepare himself for next week as the New England Patriots will take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Triple H Is The Game For A Reason:

Triple H dominated Saturday with the opening round of the WWE United Kingdom Title Tournament. He began today’s show with the chilling monologue:

Every empire has a beginning. Tonight you build yours.

Tonight’s show was elegance all around. The arena of the tournament was held in the Empress Ballroom, which is located in Blackpool, England. Empress looks like an arena you would read about in a Jane Austen novel–instead, it held royalty in its own right as it featured great professional wrestling action; as only England can provide, along with dramatic storylines and controversial endings.

Danny Burch appeared to kick-out at the two count–although too close to call. It appeared to be the result of a blood stoppage, as he received a legitimate cut to his head. Perfect timing, as the referee was probably going to stop the match regardless.

So far the show appears to be a winner, which makes up for the lackluster reaction from the Cruiserweight Classic tournament, which took place during the summer of 2016.

Saturday Night Live Has Felicity Jones As Host:

What better way to spend your Saturday night than seeing Felicity Jones make her debut on Saturday Night Live? Perhaps receiving some personal advice from SNL legend, Tina Fey–as a hologram? Also, can we get enough of Alec Baldwin portraying President-elect Donald Trump?

Below is a video of what the ‘President-elect’ deems is important to this country:

President-elect Donald Trump only wants to talk about what is really important in this country. #SNL pic.twitter.com/1rSIJydIIJ — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2017

Atlanta Falcons Defeat the Seattle Seahawks:

Atlanta’s offense, lead by NFL MVP candidate Matt Ryan, continues to dominate as they had done throughout the season. They defeated the Seahawks 36-20. Ryan threw for 338 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, while his counter-part, Russell Wilson tossed two interceptions for the evening.

The Falcons dominated on all sides of the ball, completing a total of 422 total yards and over 33 minutes of time of possession according to Yahoo Sports.

Atlanta has advanced and they will play the winner between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Today was definitely an exciting day to be a sports fan. Sunday will see more from the United Kingdom tournament; more NFL Playoffs, and more Donald Trump.

Can we vote Triple H for President in 2020 already?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison]