Taylor Lautner Shares Vacation Photo With Carrie Fisher’s Daughter, Billie Lourd on Instagram

Taylor Lautner must be one thoughtful person as he takes away rumored girlfriend Billie Lourd on a vacation after her devastating loss. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress lost two important people in her life, her mother Carrie Fisher and her grandmother Debbie Reynolds a day apart, but she still has her Scream Queens co-star to lean on for support.

Taylor Lautner shared on Friday a photo of him and Billie Lourd on Instagram, enjoying a peaceful tropical getaway. According to a source who shared to People, the rumored couple is currently staying in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Scream Queens hunk shared the photo of them getting a good dose of sunshine as Lourd put up her hands doing a peace sign.

A source also told Us Magazine that Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd spent a lot of time hanging out by the pool. Taylor reportedly kept taking photos and selfies with his rumored girlfriend, who is said to be having a great time.

✌????????✌???? A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Since the death of her mother and grandmother last year on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, respectively, Billie Lourd has been mostly absent from social media but still took the time to thank fans for the well wishes.

“If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable” — Carrie Fisher. Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart.”

Taylor Lautner has always been by Billie Lourd’s side giving her the support she needed during those dark times. It appears that the Twilight actor genuinely cares about his co-star.

“He’s a great guy and has really been there for Billie,” one source previously told People.

Reports also mentioned that Taylor Lautner has been with Billie Lourd, from the time when Carrie Fisher was still in the hospital getting treatment after her cardiac arrest to the double memorial. A couple of weeks ago, Lautner even took to social media to wish Lourd well during the death of her mother and grandmother.

This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met. Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you @praisethelourd.. ❤️, me. A photo posted by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:40pm PST

Another source told Us Magazine that Taylor Lautner has been visiting Billie Lourd’s house every day, trying to help her cope with the loss.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest on Jan. 6 at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Fisher’s ashes were placed in a Prozac pill-shaped urn and carried by her brother, Todd Fisher.

A private memorial service took place a day earlier and Billie Lourd was surrounded by her family and friends, including Taylor Lautner and Todd. The service was held at Carrie Fisher’s home and as expected, it was also star-studded. Besides Lautner, Lourd was also joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and Meryl Streep, among others.

As for the real score between Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner, there is no confirmation if they are exclusively dating but they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in December. Dating rumors have been rampant ever since but neither has confirmed that they are officially an item. Whatever the relationship status of these two is, Lourd must be grateful to have a friend who is ready to offer her the support she needs.

Billie Lourd deserves to get a break after what happened to her last month. The grief will not easily go away but seeing how Taylor Lautner has always been there for her, things might just be a bit easier for her considering she has a friend to lean on.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Breeders’ Cup]