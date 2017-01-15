Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Her Toned Post-Baby Body

Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is ringing in the New Year with a thin postpartum figure.

The 28-year-old took to Instagram this week to share an update with fans as she flaunts her slim model frame. Candice is seen holding her 3-month-old son Anaca in the photo, but seems to have got her body back within that time.

Swanepoel wears a tiny black bikini in the photo, which displays her firm midsection and thin thighs. Entertainment Tonight reported on Candice’s post-baby post as it seems the new mom quickly dropped the pregnancy weight.

“It’s safe to say Candice Swanepoel got her supermodel body back in no time.”

The photo received over 725,000 likes from Candice’s 10.3 million followers as the public took to showing their support on the post. Some Instagram users pointed out how thin Swanepoel is for just having gave birth, while others tagged friends and made jokes.

“When she’s skinnier than you and she just had a baby”

Others left comments as they called the photo “gold” as Candice shows off her toned post-baby body.

“this picture is gold” “This picture is really beautiful”

Overall, fans seem enchanted by the image as they call her baby cute and state he looks just like his dad, Hermann Nicoli. The Victoria’s Secret model has been pretty open about sharing images and updates since giving birth in October. People first reported on Swanepoel’s newest addition as she made the announcement via social media.

“Candice Swanepoel has a new little angel! The Victoria’s Secret model and her fiancé Hermann Nicoli welcomed their first child, son Anaca, on Wednesday, Oct. 5, she announced via Instagram.”

Since then, she has gone on to post more photos of her baby as she enjoys motherhood. In celebration of his second month “birthday,” Candice shared a snapshot of her son looking over her shoulder as she holds him. She captioned the image telling fans just how great life has been since welcoming Anaca.

“2 months of pure joy with my little love.”

But the posts didn’t stop there. Candice posted a holiday photo with Anaca as the mother-son duo checked out the tree in December. She simply captioned the image with “merry,” suggesting she’s having a very jolly holiday. Candice made waves a few weeks ago, though, after sharing an image of her son while breastfeeding.

She used the image as a way to defend breastfeeding against harsh critics who believe it should be only done in private.

“Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole.”

Of course, once again Candice’s fans applauded her post and left supportive comments.

“Agreed! I loved breastfeeding my babies!”

Fans shouldn’t be surprised to learn the new mom is once again making headlines as she includes her son in her photos. People also covered Candice’s stunning post-baby body as the site states it’s hard to tell she just gave birth months ago.

“If she weren’t holding her baby Anaca in her hands, it’d be hard to tell South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel gave birth just 14 weeks ago.”

Indeed, it seems this angel is ready to get her wings back as she embraces both her new son and her postpartum figure. However, Candice did not walk in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was held in Paris this year. Instead, the blonde bombshell took to Instagram to wish her fellow models good luck.

“Goodluck angels! With you in spirit”

But Candice’s latest Instagram post suggests she skipped the December show to stay home with her newborn son, and not because she didn’t have a bikini-ready body.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]