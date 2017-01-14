Government Is Considering Disclosure About Tall White Aliens, Whistleblower Claims: U.S. Signed Technology Transfer Treaty With ET Species After World War II

Inside sources are warning that the U.S. government is considering a partial or limited disclosure of information about an extraterrestrial species it concluded a secret technology transfer treaty with in the late 1940s, a self-proclaimed government whistleblower has claimed. The move is allegedly part of efforts to ward off increasing pressure for a full disclosure.

Corey Goode, a self-proclaimed government-alien secret space program whistleblower, claims that the authorities are considering admitting the existence of a single ET group known as the Tall White extraterrestrials as part of a plan for a limited disclosure initiative managed by the U.S. Armed Forces, the Defense Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency.

The U.S. government has been under pressure lately from advocacy groups to make partial or full disclosure of purported alien and UFO information. Rumors making the rounds in alien and UFO disclosure advocacy circles claim that the Obama administration was considering making an ET disclosure before the inauguration of a new administration on January 20.

ET conspiracy theorists believe that soon after World War II, the U.S. government signed separate technology transfer treaties with the Gray-Reptilian Confederacy and the Tall White aliens.

According to UFO and ET researchers, the treaty with the Gray-Reptilians was signed in 1954 under the administration of President Dwight Eisenhower. The Eisenhower administration allegedly signed the treaty with the Gray-Reptilians after rejecting a previous treaty proposal by another species of extraterrestrials known as the Nordic or Pleiadian aliens.

The world first heard of the alleged ET species known as the Tall White aliens when, in the 1980s, Charles Hall, a former U.S. Air Force weather observer and nuclear physicist, began testifying that he had direct contact with the enigmatic extraterrestrial species while he was employed as a weatherman from 1965 to 1967 by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) at Nellis Air Force base near Las Vegas in southern Nevada.

According to Goode, it appears that the authorities are planning to reveal the presence of a secret community of Tall White aliens at Nellis AFB while concealing information about several other alien species, such as the Grays and the Reptilians.

“The Cabal might try to introduce us to this group, explain they have been around for a really long time, and hope that they can get us to follow a mystical new religion offered by these beings,” Goode warns, according to ET researcher Dr. Michael Salla, writing on his Exopolitics blog.

The U.S. government, according to researchers, concluded a trade treaty with the Tall White aliens soon after World War II. Some sources claim that the trade agreement with the Tall Whites might have been concluded as early as the late 1940s under the administration of President Harry Truman.

Although the exact date of conclusion of the alleged treaty with the Tall White aliens is disputed, the agreement is believed to have been in place by the time that the U.S. government signed a separate treaty with the Gray-Reptilian Confederacy in 1954, under President Dwight Eisenhower.

According to ET researchers such as Preston James, the Tall Whites had earlier concluded a military technology transfer treaty with the Nazis in the 1930s. The alleged treaty required the Tall Whites to provide the Nazis with technical assistance in the field of military technology while the Nazis agreed to allow the Tall Whites to operate a Secret Shadow Government (SSG) that supervised the Nazi hierarchy with the ultimate goal of establishing a world government run by the Nazis under authority delegated by the Tall White-controlled SSG.

The special alliance with the Tall Whites, according to exopolitics experts, explains the rise of the Nazis to military superpower status prior to their defeat in World War II. The treaty between the Tall Whites and the Nazis lapsed after the defeat of the Nazis in World War II.

Conspiracy theorists believe that when the U.S. intelligence services learned that German scientists and engineers had acquired knowledge of advanced military science and technology from ET sources, the U.S. government granted top Nazi scientists, engineers, and technicians immunity and brought them to the U.S. under Operation Paperclip to help build the U.S. Aerospace program.

Rapid advancement of the U.S. aerospace program in the era following World War II was due to technical knowledge and skills obtained after the U.S. government took over the treaties that the Nazis had signed with alien species in the 1930s, according to conspiracy theorists.

The USAF whistleblower Charles Hall appeared on an Australian TV show in 2013, claiming that he interacted personally with Tall Whites at Nellis AFB in Nevada during the years he was employed by the USAF as a weather observer

“I’m a Vietnam veteran and I enlisted in the Air Force in July in 1964,” he said. “I was trained as a weather observer and I was sent to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. For two and a half years I was sent up to the gunnery ranges up at Indian Springs and given a clearance to allow me to go anywhere in Dreamland as long as I was alone.

“I discovered that up there at the north end of Indian Springs Valley in the state of Nevada here in America, there was a base which the US Air Force maintained for a group of extraterrestrials who were tall and white.”

Hall claimed that the U.S. government had a technology transfer agreement with the Tall Whites and at least two other alien races, the Grays and Reptilians. Researchers believe that the UFO that crashed at a ranch near Roswell in New Mexico in 1947 belonged to the Grays.

“They [the Tall Whites] are thinner than we are and they’re very frail,” Hall said, “They live ten times as long as humans, 600 to 800 years. By the time they are 800, they are 8 to 9 feet tall. Their skeletons grow more than their internal organs.”

Hall claimed that at the time he interacted with them at Nellis AFB, the Tall Whites were building a fleet of spacecraft using materials and parts supplied by the U.S. government from various sources, including Boeing, Lockheed, and Airstream.

The Tall Whites, according to Hall, had a massive hangar constructed for them by the USAF in the late 1940s where they parked several large interstellar spacecraft.

On one alleged occasion in the 1960s, the USAF purchased clothes worth more than $600,000 from Sears stores and warehouse in Los Angeles, California, and delivered them to the secret Tall White community at Indian Springs Valley in Nevada.

Although he says he never witnessed Tall Whites feeding, he was sure that they ate like humans. He claims he once saw a Tall White bodyguard to a high-ranking alien inside a restaurant at the old Aladdin resort and casino in Las Vegas. The extraterrestrial being was sitting quietly, disguised as human being. He was wearing a black suit and sunglasses although it was dark at the time.

He ordered a dinner but he ate and drank very little.

Hall said that some of his USAF colleagues and friends told him that Tall Whites would often go up in the mountains to harvest plants to prepare meals.

“I’m certain that the tall whites ate only plants and never ate any meat or any of the ordinary meat products,” he said.

