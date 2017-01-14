‘Teen Wolf’ Star Cody Christian Furious That Nude Video Leaked

Teen Wolf star Cody Christian is revealing that he is furious about a nude video of him that was leaked. This is the kind of thing that no celebrity wants to get out, and Cody is no exception. Hollywood Life shared the news about what Cody had to say about this video that came out and more. Cody is just 21 years old, and this nude video was leaked online today. He is best-known for playing Theo Raeken on MTV’s Teen Wolf and as Mike Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars.

CODY CHRISTIAN IS A PUPP pic.twitter.com/Mbxy8XJ974 — o'dying (@paxtonbay) January 4, 2017

Cody Christian is very lucky that his fans are standing by his side and supporting him during this hard time. A source spoke out to Hollywood Life and shared what they had to say.

“He’s absolutely mortified, embarrassed and FURIOUS over the video leak. To say he is pi**ed would not even begin to do justice to the level of his anger right now. But the main feeling he’s experiencing is humiliation. He seriously can’t believe this has happened to him—he never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated.”

The source went on to say, “Cody doesn’t even want to leave the house or answer the phone, let alone think about heading back to work.” He is very upset about what happened. This nude video was released without Cody’s permission, and you can see him in various stages of undressing. As soon as this all came out, fans went to Twitter and started sharing “#WeRespectYouCody.” This was their way of saying that they would not be watching the video because of how it came out. Cody didn’t want it released, so they would not watch it. Here are some of the tweets from fans.

'Cody Christian' he's just a human like us and he doesn't deserve all this hate.. he's so precious ????#werespectyoucody pic.twitter.com/jrKq1s5oqJ — Martina Dolan (@eismartinajf) January 14, 2017

First Lucy Hale, now Cody Christian. Please A, give the Montgomery siblings a break #WeRespectYouCody — Mah-Leah (@rememberstalia) January 14, 2017

IF YOU GUYS STILL FIND THAT LEAKED VIDEO OF CODY CHRISTIAN MAKE SURE TO REPORT IT. #WeRespectYouCody — ???? (@anxievty) January 14, 2017

#WeRespectYouCody

This boy is just a human like you, and me. pic.twitter.com/LuF9MGOgnn — ju (@shadyovoid) January 14, 2017

'Teen Wolf' Star #CodyChristian's Private Videos Leak Online, Fans Rally Support: Cody Christian has sadly fallen… https://t.co/v1wsN8jTy5 — Shirley Homan (@ShirleyHoman481) January 14, 2017

In good news, Screener TV shared how Cody Christian teased a bit about his character on Teen Wolf this season. Cody plays the character Theo Raekan, and he is sharing that you get to see a softer side of him on this season of the show. Christian explained saying, “I will say that there is a different side to this character that they haven’t seen, the audience hasn’t seen. And maybe even he hasn’t seen. It’s really cool, there’s like this sense of vulnerability. Whether or not he’s going to allow himself to show that side is [another] story…” It is great to hear that his character is going to be showing a new side that the fans will love.

The fans are sad to know that Teen Wolf is coming to an end. You never know where Cody Christian will end up next, though. He is very lucky that his fans have followed him from one show to another and they will continue to do it no matter what show he ends up on in the future. Cody Christian obviously has a great group of fans that have his back.

Are you shocked that this nude video of Cody Christian was released today? Do you feel like he should fight back instead of letting it get to him? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Teen Wolf on MTV on Tuesday nights.

