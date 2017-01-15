‘Days Of Our Lives’: Abigail Worries That Chad Still Has Feelings For Gabi – Is ‘Chabby’ Meant To Be On ‘DOOL’? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans waited several weeks for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) to find out that Abigail (Marci Miller) was alive. That day finally came, but it didn’t go the way viewers thought it would. Just before finding out, Chad and Gabi (Camila Banus) started a romance, which definitely complicated things. Even though Chad and Abigail are together and seem to be bonding, she is worried that Chad still has feelings for Gabi. Will they make it or is “Chabby” just not meant to be?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Stop reading right now unless you want to know what to expect next week on the long-running soap opera.

When Chad and Abigail finally reunited on Days Of Our Lives, it was uncertain if they would get back together or not. Abby faked her death for several months and not only left her husband, but baby Thomas, too. Some fans feel for the soap opera character because she was struggling with a mental illness when she left. However, others are not sympathetic because they feel that she knowingly and heartlessly abandoned Chad DiMera.

Last week on Days Of Our Lives, “Chabby” seemed to be reconnecting. Little by little, it appeared as if they were rebuilding their marriage. However, DOOL spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest reveal some difficulty ahead. On Wednesday’s episode, Abigail will wonder if Chad still has feelings for Gabi. He probably does because feelings do not turn off and on. Recently, Chad and Gabi talked and it was mentioned that she meant it when she told Chad she loved him. However, is it love that Chad feels for Gabi? Perhaps it is just lust or maybe Gabi was just someone to distract Chad.

Even though Abigail is worried about Chad and Gabi on Days Of Our Lives, he is committed to his wife. He is a family man and many fans believe that his history with Abby is stronger than a brief romance with Gabi. One mistake Chad made was when he interrupted his day out with Abigail to talk to Gabi. He wanted to give her closure and make sure that she was “okay.” However, it was not the right time to do so. It made Abby feel worried and frustrated.

Abigail is not the only one who is suspicious, though. Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) and Abby ran into each other. They chatted for a few minutes and he thanked her for not revealing his secret business dealings. Just then, Chad showed up and didn’t like what he saw.

It wasn’t that there is a bit of a war going on between the DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families. It had to do with Dario being one of the people in Salem who knew Abigail was alive before he did. It reminded him of how he was kept in the dark. Chad was suddenly flooded with anger and resentment. Even though he is trying to move past Abigail faking her death, this was just a painful reminder. The issue won’t go away by ignoring it. Chad and Abigail are going to have to work through this.

So, does “Chabby” have a chance? Executive producer Ken Corday previously teased that fans should root for Chad and Abigail. However, he warned that they would have a lot of issues to work on. Even though that doesn’t say outright that they will stay together, it does give fans hope.

“We want the audience to root for Abigail and Chad, and JJ and Gabi, but there are hurdles for them all to get past first.”

What do you think is going to happen with Chad and Abigail on Days Of Our Lives? Does he still have feelings for Gabi? Can the couple work through their issues and end up with a happily ever after?

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Babes For Boobs]