NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Or Jimmy Butler To The Boston Celtics?

The prospect of DeMarcus Cousins being trade bait is well known, although the Sacramento Kings may want Cousins to stay for the long term. There are reports stating they are offering Cousins a 200 million dollar-plus contract, in which the dollar amount sounds enticing. The narrative presented against Cousins is this; Cousins has led the Sacramento Kings in scoring and has been their franchise focus, but the playoffs have eluded him and the Kings. With that being said, it maybe time for the Kings to explore a trade. So far, the Kings are a half game out from the eight spot in the Western Conference, but is that good enough for the Kings at the moment? CBS Sports writer Matt Moore believes the Kings could benefit from trading Cousins to start anew. But which team, though? According to Moore, the Boston Celtics are the team that could most greatly benefit receiving Cousins. The addition of Cousins could make Boston a true challenge to not only the Golden State Warriors, but the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So if the Celtics are going to make one of these deals, it has to be sure fire. A no-brainer. A can’t-miss. But the OKC James Harden isn’t out there, despite Harden not being MVP Harden when he was dealt from the Thunder. The Kings continue to believe that one of these millennia, everything’s going to work out with DeMarcus Cousins (especially after they give him $200 million). The Clippers don’t seem at all close to trading Chris Paul or Blake Griffin. Cousins especially is tough because he’s the one guy that could really thrive in the Celtics’ culture, but Ainge is also very resistant to players with the kind of baggage he brings to the table. Ainge has made public comments about players who are “disruptive” on and off the court not being worth it, especially with the strong quality of character he feels they have in the locker room at the moment.

If this fails, could the Chicago Bulls offer Jimmy Butler to the Celtics next? The Bulls aren’t performing to expectations as they were slated to contend for the Eastern Conference title this season. Butler is having a career season; averaging 25 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. But the Bulls are currently 20-21, in which they are a half game out from grabbing the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. So if the Celtics were to propose a trade for Butler, their point guard, shooting guard and small forward would be Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler, a big three that’s currently averaging 71.2 points per game. Moore lays out a trade scenario that could get Butler to the Celtics.

The Bulls get Rozier as a long-term point guard prospect (who they can put alongside Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant, because, hey, why not put more money on the roulette board). Bradley starts at point guard (an awkward fit for now, but he’s also not Rondo) until Wade inevitably returns to Miami. Crowder gives them a do-it-all forward. He’s like a super version of Mirotic. That, plus the pick, is a great haul for Butler, who has been in trade rumors since last June.

The prospect of Cousins or Butler being traded to the Celtics sounds like a grand idea in theory, but both sides have to be on the same page and have their motives out on the table. Are the Kings ready to start over without Cousins? Are the Bulls ready to move on from Butler? Are the Celtics ready to take the next step and not just contend for the East title, but the NBA title? Those are the questions that needs to be answered by all parties before a trade for Cousins or Butler can be executed.

