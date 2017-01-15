‘The Rachels’: On Lifetime Movie—‘Infamous’ Best Friends Turn To Social Media Rivals, Plus A True Story Is Recalled

With the rise of social media and the ability to turn the average person into an instant star, Lifetime Movie Network’s latest movie The Rachels is an all too appropriate topic. The Rachels, also known as Infamous, follows two popular students and best friends who turn on each other when one of them becomes more popular on social media. However, one “Rachel” will end up dead in a supposed accidental fall, prompting a third student to do her own sleuthing to get to the truth. The Rachels (Infamous) is directed by Michael Civille and written by Ellen Huggins. It stars Caitlin Carver, Madison Iseman, and Daniela Bobadilla, according to Marvista Entertainment.

Synopsis of The Rachels (Infamous) On Lifetime Movie Network

Rachel Nelson and Rachel Richards are the two most popular girls at school. Always looking beautiful with the latest hair and makeup styles, the two Rachels, are the envy of all of their classmates. But don’t let these best friends fool you. These social starlets are vying for even more popularity by competing against each other over everything from comparing how many followers the other has to trying to outshine each other during athletic competitions. But friendship turns into bitter rivalry after Rachel Nelson’s popularity soars, and she starts to gain more attention from the guys around campus.

Even worse, Rachel Nelson doesn’t want to be part of “The Rachels” any longer. To Rachel Richards, this is a slap in the face since it was Richards who helped make Nelson popular.

Now Rachel Richard’s hidden and simmering jealousy is slowly bubbling to the surface, and soon one of them will face a life-threatening situation that will alter their lives forever.

What The Rachels don’t know is that a third person named Roxie is watching their every move. Soon Rachel Nelson falls from an apartment building and dies while attending a party. And who was with her at the time? Her friend Rachel Richards, who seems to be enjoying all of the attention surrounding her friend’s death. Now, Roxie suspects Rachel Richards killed the other Rachel out of jealousy so that she could become the most popular.

Determined to prove that Rachel’s fall was no accident but actually murder, Roxie sets out with her boyfriend to steal the spotlight from Rachel Richards and re-focus the attention on the forgotten victim, Rachel Nelson.

As Rachel Richard’s popularity in social media world starts to decline, she must decide whether she will live in Rachel Nelson’s shadow forever or whether she’ll accept being in the spotlight anyway she can–even if it is as an infamous killer.

Could The Rachels Be Based On A True Story?

The movie wasn’t billed as a true-story movie. But there were some elements in the movie that sounded a bit similar to one Texas case.

In 2006, it came to light that three years prior, Christine Paolilla had killed her two best friends, Tiffany Rowell and Rachael Koloroutis, along with their boyfriends because she had an intense jealousy and sexual hatred toward them.

According to the Daily Mail, Tiffany and Rachael were the two most popular girls in school. However, they ended up helping a third girl named Christine Paolilla become popular by showing her how to make herself completely over. Christine had been the subject of bullying over her looks, but by the time Tiffany and Rachel were finished with her, she had become known as “Miss Irresistible.” Despite gaining popularity for herself, Paolilla still had it out for teen queens Rachael and Tiffany. She ended up shooting them multiple times.

Some reports say that they were both shot in their private areas.

In San Diego, 19-year old Melissa Kennon fell five stories to her death from an apartment building. Her friend, who was with her at the time, said that she got a little too close to the edge. Police say alcohol did play a factor in the fall.

LMN’s The Rachels is produced by T3R Productions and Marvista Entertainment. Margret H. Huddleston and Hannah Pillemer are listed as executive producers, as listed on the Internet Movie Database.

To see The Rachels, set your alarms for tomorrow at 8/7 p.m. Central on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN).

[Featured Image by Marvista Entertainment]