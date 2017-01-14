‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Complain About Editing, Threaten To Quit Show

Teen Mom 2 has come under fire a lot during Season 7. From the men complaining about how the show makes them look to the women who swear they are only edited a certain way for drama, the stars of the show are unhappy. Each week it appears there are threats to quit and at least one star who is refusing to film. With all of the drama surrounding Teen Mom 2, MTV may end up pulling the plug instead of dealing with all of the hassle.

Right now, Kailyn Lowry is the latest Teen Mom 2 cast member to refuse to film. She is apparently upset because of some of the editing done on the show that aired Monday. Lowry was shown telling production that she didn’t want to talk to her estranged husband, Javi Marroquin while on camera. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Kailyn Lowry is currently refusing to film for Teen Mom 2. This comes after she saw the most recent episode. While she didn’t confirm she was on strike from filming, she did comment on Twitter about seeing how the rest of the season was edited. If the Teen Mom 2 team doesn’t make it up to Lowry, they may be down one mom.

Jenelle Evans has been battling the editing of Teen Mom 2 for several seasons. She throws fits and refuses to film for several days at a time. Evans has said over and over that she is made to look like a bad mom with the way scenes are cut. When MTV released the special about her mom called, Being Barbara, she was livid. The stuff that was said about Evans during that one-hour special was enough to paint a bad picture of her if you were unaware of who she was. Unfortunately, the editing is all about the drama and even though Evans put up a fight about it, she continues to film Teen Mom 2 because the money is phenomenal.

Chelsea Houska hasn’t complained about Teen Mom 2 editing but she has pulled back from the show a bit. She refused to allow cameras to film her October wedding to Cole DeBoer and really kept the entire wedding planning under wraps. Houska admitted that she wanted to keep some things private and MTV couldn’t argue with that. The editing hasn’t been unkind to her at all through the years. Her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, creates enough drama for their entire story line. He has threatened to quit several times, including on the most recent reunion special. Lind was upset with how he is portrayed, especially because of the editing.

Leah Messer has had her ups and downs with Teen Mom 2, but the editing has affected her as well. During the Season 7B premiere, she came under fire for yelling at her twin daughters in the car. The editing made it look worse than it actually was, and fans took the chance to slam her over it. Messer hasn’t threatened to quit in quite some time but her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, is fit to be tied over the bad editing. In fact, it is rumored that Brooke Wehr broke up with him over how one scene was misconstrued. It appeared he said his engagement to her was not that serious, but in reality he was telling the cameras that telling Messer about it wasn’t that serious.

Teen Mom 2 has a fan base to cater to but with all of these threats to quit, it has become less appealing. The stars are always blaming the editing for how they look on television, even if it clearly was exactly what happened in the moment. If these stars actually follow through with their threats, there may not be a Season 8 for Teen Mom 2 in the future.

