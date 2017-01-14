‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 3: Five Women Go Home And The Villain Stirs Up Trouble In A Whipped Cream Bikini

Last week on The Bachelor, Nick Viall didn’t get to have a rose ceremony and send anyone home, but that wasn’t because of anything he did. No, ABC simply decided to slap a “To Be Continued” on Episode 2 and push some things to this upcoming week. So, if things catch up in Episode 3, Nick will end up sending five women home this week and the villain will continue to shock the world and the other contestants.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

So, this week will start with the cocktail party in which one woman is going to show off more than imaginable. Corinne Olympios is going to appear at the party in a whipped cream bikini to get Nick’s attention, and this certainly won’t sit well with the rest of the women, according to Reality Steve.

Obviously, shyness is not a trait of hers.

After she makes a spectacle of herself at the cocktail party, Corinne won’t end up being at the rose ceremony elimination. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she will be so drunk that she can’t even make it there and just sleeps it off. Corinne was already safe due to receiving a rose during the group date, but this is not a great impression to make.

It will be interesting to see how this sits with Nick as ET reported that he was “uncomfortable” last week when Corinne took her top off. Still, he wasn’t ready to say that is all the villain of this season of The Bachelor is all about.

“I think you even saw on the show that I was sort of caught off guard, and quite honestly, I was a little uncomfortable, but I like people and women who are expressive and confident and willing to take risks. I think we should be careful about judging and criticizing people so quickly for doing that.”

After this week’s first cocktail party, it will be time for Nick to send a few women home and they will be:

Hailey Merkt

Elizabeth Whitelaw

Lacey Mark

Now, it is time for the first group date which will have Jasmine, Kristina, Corinne, Whitney, Danielle L., Christen, and Taylor going to a Backstreet Boys concert with Nick. During this time, Corinne will start more drama by talking about having a nanny for her child, and the other women aren’t overly cool with that.

Once all is said and done, though, everyone ends up on stage with BSB and Danielle L. gets a rose.

There will be a one-on-one date between Nick and Vanessa Grimaldi in Episode 3 of The Bachelor, and they take a zero gravity plane ride. Other than the air sickness that Vanessa experiences, things seem to go well on this date and she gets a rose at the end.

A second group date will have Nick training on a track and field course with Brittany, Sarah, Jaimi, Dominique, Astrid, Alexis, and Rachel. While Astrid ends up winning the events, it is Rachel who receives the group date rose.

During the after-party for this date, Dominique is sent home from the 2017 season of The Bachelor.

This will lead to the second cocktail party and rose ceremony elimination, only there is no cocktail party. Nope, this week, there will be a pool party again and Corinne Olympios will once again become the center of attention and she will continue to make more enemies. From there, it is time for Nick to send two more women home, and according to Reality Steve, they are:

Brittany Farrar

Christen Whitney

Please remember that the dates listed for each episode are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place.

This obviously happened when last week’s episode ended with “To Be Continued” and pushed the second rose ceremony elimination to Episode 3.

So, if all goes according to how things should go in Episode 3 of Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, there should be only 15 women remaining. Five women will be sent home during rose ceremony eliminations with three in the first and two in the second, but ABC’s editing may alter things up a bit again. No matter how much is changed up by time and weeks, though, Corinne Olympios continues to be the villain and she cares not what anyone thinks about her or her whipped cream bikini.

