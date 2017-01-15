Sarah Michelle Gellar Rushes 4-Year-Old Rocky To The Emergency Room

For the first time, since becoming a mother, Sarah Michelle Gellar has had to rush one of her children, 4-year-old Rocky Prinze, to the emergency room, when Gellar’s youngest child contracted a virus. Together with Freddie Prinze, Jr., Sarah has two children, Rocky and his older sister, 7-year-old Charlotte Grace Prinze, but the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress says this was the first time she felt the need to make a sudden visit to her local emergency room. Ms. Gellar shared the recent scare with her social media followers, explaining that one symptom of the virus was scary enough to send her rushing Rocky to the hospital.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Takes Rocky For His First Emergency Room Visit

As E! News shares, Ms. Gellar found herself feeling the greatest fear a parent can know, when Rocky, who has been suffering from a viral infection, experienced difficulty breathing on Thursday night. Sarah wasted no time in getting her son to the emergency room, as soon as she observed the latest symptom of the virus.

Well I made it 7 years before I had to take one of my children to the ER (I think that’s a pretty good stretch),” Ms. Gellar captioned an Instagram post of their emergency hospital visit.

Sarah Michelle Gellar often plays the heroine, the villain, or the tough-as-nails lead, but, as a mother, she confesses she felt absolutely powerless.

“It was a long night and apparently a nasty virus, but thankfully Rocky was released,” Gellar explained. “I’m not going to lie, watching your child not be able to breathe, is the most helpless I have ever felt.”

Ms. Gellar also explained that keeping Rocky entertained, during their hospital stay, was a challenge, though she credits her iPhone and an Inspector Gadget app for helping to occupy the 4-year-old’s attention.

Now out of the woods and back at home, Rocky continues to recuperate from the virus, but Sarah Michelle Gellar is still focused on that E.R. visit. In her social media postings, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress hasn’t forgotten the hospital staff or her own daughter, who each helped in their own ways.

“Thank you to all the great doctors and nurses (and staff) who work tirelessly 24 hours a day to help. And thank you to his big sister, Charlotte who would not leave his side,” wrote Ms. Gellar.

Sarah Michelle Gellar On Where Buffy The Vampire Slayer Would Be Today

It’s no surprise that Sarah Michelle Gellar scored high as one of The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Hollywood’s 50 Favorite Female Characters” for her portrayal as Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, particularly since Buffy was once one of the greatest role models for growing girls. Now, long after the series has ended, Ms. Gellar speaks about being recognized for that role and reveals that it was as much of an educational experience for herself as it was for fans of the series.

“The most formidable years of my life — transition from teenager to adult — were spent filming Buffy. I learned every day from the experience and from her.”

Sarah says the greatest things she admired in Buffy were, ironically, those things that alienated many real life high school students from their peers. For instance, Buffy embraced her uniqueness and helped fans to understand that there’s nothing wrong with being different. As Ms. Gellar again reminds us, being different can still be cool.

Ms. Gellar adds that Buffy the Vampire Slayer, like much genre fiction, was able to comment on current social issues, such as racism and LGBTQ issues. Using horror themes, Sarah says the Joss Whedon series was able to interject thought-provoking issues into exciting and fantastical stories.

That’s certainly a great deal of weight for one high school student to bear, even if she is the Chosen One, but Sarah Michelle Gellar believes it was worth it. In her mind, Buffy Summers is off enjoying a hard-earned retirement.

“The burden of saving the world a lot always weighed heavily on her, so for her sake, I hope she is somewhere on a beautiful beach located far away from any Hellmouth,” says Sarah Michelle Gellar.

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]