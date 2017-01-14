Public School District Fires #KatieFromFCPS Nash For Teaching Kid To Spell ‘Tomorrow’- #FreeKatie #BringBackKatie Begins

It might sound ridiculous that an employee in the field of education would be fired for teaching a child how to spell a word correctly, but that’s exactly what happened to Katie Nash. According to Newser, Katie was fired by the Maryland public school district. Nash was apparently just doing her job as the social media director of the Frederick County Public Schools Twitter’s feed — found @FCPSMaryland — when Katie replied to a student on January 5, who wondered if school could close the next day. Apparently, the student asked if schools could close “tammarow.”

You showed us all the true potential of a school county's twitter. We will always miss you #KatieFromFCPS ????#FreeKatie @FCPSMaryland pic.twitter.com/joRGwqdJfA — Sam Allgaier (@smallgaier) January 8, 2017

Katie’s reply to the student on the school’s feed went viral, with Nash tweeting back the correct way to spell the word “tomorrow” and adding a smiley face to boot. After all, many people who are used to spelling “tomorrow” as “tmw” in texting language might not be as familiar with spelling the full word “tomorrow” in everyday language. Katie quipped that if the student came to school the next day, perhaps they would learn how to spell “tomorrow” correctly.

“But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?’ :)”

Nash’s reply went viral — entertaining and educational as it was, all at once — with Katie’s Twitter reply getting retweeted more than 1,000 times. Instead of enjoying the attention, apparently the school district freaked out and fired Katie for the “tomorrow” spelling correction.

Wish success for FCPS, students deserve the best. Don't regret a tweet. #katiefromFCPS says do ur homewurk – no one takes away ur education — Katie Nash (@katienash) January 13, 2017

As a result of Nash getting fired, responses began flowing into the school district’s social media account, asking for Katie to be reinstated to her job at the helm of the Twitter account. Responses like the following, with the hashtags #KatieFromFCPS and #FreeKatie and #BringBackKatie began to flow into Twitter, in hopes that they would also go viral and get Katie her job back.

Indeed, most folks using the hashtags about Nash agree that Katie’s firing was too harsh of a punishment for any perceived slights against a student. According to WHAG, Nash was indeed fired by the school system, but they wouldn’t provide details. Katie had just begun her role as web experience coordinator for the school district in November. As seen in the below tweet, the student in question did not take Nash’s spelling lesson personally.

According to the Frederick News-Post, Katie revealed that students had been tweeting at the school district with questions and the like, and Katie wasn’t sure exactly how to reply — or to reply at all. It seems Nash’s witty reply represents the grey area in a world of social media that didn’t exist decades ago, with Nash not receiving exact guidelines on what to say or what not to say on Twitter. However, Katie assumed she’d eventually get some kind of training on how the school district would want her to reply to students on Twitter.

Always my friends @benandjerrys … btw if you're hiring … don't be jealous @GoldsGym , I'll be visiting you in an hr #comfortfood pic.twitter.com/Gzap5tqAwk — Katie Nash (@katienash) January 14, 2017

Instead, the school district abruptly fired Katie and Nash turned to comfort foods like ice cream — and a session on the Stairmaster — to burn off anxiety, according to Nash’s own personal Twitter feed.

i didn't take it like personaly — Nathan (@linganoreRocket) January 6, 2017

