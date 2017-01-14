Kardashian News: Kendall’s Sexy Selfie, Kylie’s Secret Project, And Kim’s Dubai Adventure

Kardashian-Jenner family never stays out of the spotlight they are always on the news, doing something. Whether it is a photoshoot, new selfie, new project or some bad news like Kim’s robbery, but the point is that Kardashian news is always there. The most recent digest includes Kendall Jenner’s new sexy selfie, which outshines her sister’s infamous nude photos, Kylie’s ‘Secret Project’ which she presented on Instagram, and Kim’s four-wheeling adventures in Dubai, during a business trip.

Kendall Shows Off Her Body

Even though it is Kim Kardashian, who is famous for her half-naked, to completely naked selfies in the Kardashians klan, this time is Kendall Jenner, who rocks the stage. Posting today on her Instagram smoking-hot selfie, featuring her fit body in a black and white bikini. She captioned the pick ‘Chaos’ and of course, she got millions of likes and admirable comments from almost 80 million followers, gaining record 71300 thousand likes in the first hour. Even though her face was not seen, her body was in full display, reflecting from the bathroom mirror, where the picture was taken.

chaos A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

However, despite millions of admirers and flawless body, trolls were still there. Saying that they dislike her arms, because they are too manly, and that “Is it weird that whenever I see her belly button I want to stick a quarter in it,” but faithful fans immediately jumped to her protection.

Kylie Presents New ‘Secret Project’

Kylie also chose Instagram as the main platform for releasing her big news. She posted a series of pictures where she poses in a low-cut gold slip dress that barely covers her body. The first photo was only showing off her platinum blonde bob, cherry-red lips, and chin.

#SecretProject A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

Another picture shows a member of Kardashian klan with her back toward the camera, playfully glancing over her shoulder.

#SecretProject A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:40pm PST

Finally posting the last one, where she is sitting on the floor, looking towards the camera, and a has a very open cleavage.

#SecretProject A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

After posting so many pictures, teasing her ‘secret project’ it still remains a complete mystery to fans what the project actually is. This year was extremely successful for the young entrepreneur, as she continues to build her cosmetics empire, by opening offline stores and launching more collections, as InTouch Weekly reports.

Kim’s Dubai Four-wheeling Adventure

During her business trip to Dubai Kim Kardashian shared business and pleasure. Reality TV star posted a quick Snapchat video showed off her lip ring and a futuristic pair of oversized sunglasses as she was having fun four-wheeling through Dubai sands. Kardashian doesn’t speak during the video, only shows peace signs smiles for the camera.

She came to Dubai to join her friend Dedivanovic as his model for his master class. The class featured some of his make-up techniques, business insights, insights on working with Kardashians, as well as client-artist relationships.

As a reminder, it’s Kim’s first trip abroad after her robbery in Paris. Following that investigation, it is known that 10 people have already been charged, totaling 17 suspects being held in custody, including a 70-years-old lady and a 71-years-old man, earning this heist a name of ‘grandparent robbery’.

It has been an intense year for the whole family, with some unpleasant event like robbery and nervous breakdown of Kanye West, so hopefully 2017 will treat Kardashians better. Even though, klan is already prosperous enough.

[Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images]